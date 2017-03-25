Brad Kaaya throws two touchdowns to leaping, shirtless David Njoku

The University of Miami completed Day Three of spring football on Saturday, and as soon as practice finished, a bunch of former Hurricanes, some of them preparing for Pro Day on Wednesday, gathered on Greentree Field to socialize and toss the ball around.
But the two that drew the most attention were quarterback Brad Kaaya and his prized tight end David Njoku, whose shirtless body displayed not an ounce of fat (or at least it appeared that way).
“I love it when they’re here,’’ UM coach Mark Richt told us about the former Canes, who included defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (shown in my video). “I like it when former players come, period. A lot of the guys that just finished up are getting ready for Pro Day [and] hanging around here... which is good. We always welcome former players to come whether they’re still in the pros, work out here in the offseason, or if they’re finished with their football careers and just want to come back and check out a practice — just be around family. We love ‘em.’’
