Miami Hurricanes spring football practice early notes from Thursday

Day two of 15 spring football sessions for the University of Miami began after 9 a.m. Thursday at Greentree Field.
A few notes from media viewing:
▪ Big-bodied and obviously largely talented early-enrollee true freshman offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson was again lined up at starting right tackle when the Canes began drills. First-team offensive line during our media viewing: left tackle Tyree St. Louis, left guard Trevor Darling, center Tyler Gauthier, right guard Kc McDermott and 6-6, 350-pound Donaldson out of Miami Central.
▪ Still missing from practice: defensive tackle Gerald Willis (unspecified), center Nick Linder (shoulder), running back Trayone Gray (knee) and offensive Sunny Odogwu (leg).
▪ We saw receiver Lawrence Cager (knee) out there, but not sure how much he did.
▪ Sophomore defensive end Pat Bethel appears to be working some at defensive tackle.
▪ The contenders for the starting quarterback position, like Tuesday, threw in the following order: 6-1, 216-pound redshirt junior Malik Rosier; 6-5, 216-pound redshirt sophomore Evan Shirreffs; 6-5, 200-pound redshirt freshman Jack Allison; 6-2, 205-pound redshirt junior Vincent Testaverde; and 6-3, 212-pound early enrollee true freshman Cade Weldon.
▪ After the opening-day treat of about 25 minutes of viewing, we’re now allowed five minutes of pure stretching, then several minutes later about 10 minutes of viewing basics from terrace of Schwartz Center, with no photographs or videos allowed at that point. It’s better than nothing, as they say.
