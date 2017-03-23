Miami Hurricanes spring football practice early notes from Thursday

4:12 UM coach Mark Richt talks about spring practice Pause

2:02 UM offensive lineman McDermott talks spring practice

0:36 UM QBs in action on first day of spring drills

0:37 Brad Kaaya on NFL Draft decision

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident