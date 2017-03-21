Eye on the U

March 21, 2017 11:11 AM

University of Miami spring football practice officially begins

Eye on the U

The latest about the University of Miami Hurricanes

By Susan Miller Degnan

sdegnan@miamiherald.com

Spring has sprung for the University of Miami football program.

Practice, closed to the public, had already been going for a while when media was allowed to watch the first 20-25 minutes or so. On Thursday, the next session, our viewing will likely be cut in half. But glad to see what we did.

The quarterback race included, in this order relating to throwing drills: redshirt junior Malik Rosier (No. 12), redshirt sophomore Evan Shirreffs (No. 16), redshirt freshman Jack Allison (No. 11), redshirt junior Vincent Testaverde (No. 14) and true freshman early enrollee Cade Weldon (No. 17).

UM QBs in action on first day of spring drills

Miami Hurricanes quarterbacks Jack Allison, Vincent Testaverde and freshman Cade Weldon on Day One of spring drills 3-21-17

Susan Miller Degnan sdegnan@miamiherald.com
 

Freshman running back Robert Burns wore No. 22 and at his listed 5-11, 215-pound physique, looked very powerful.

Perhaps the most enlightening observation, if it means anything at all this early (and I’d say it does) was that early enrollee Navaughn Donaldson, a 6-6, 350-true freshman man-child out of Miami Central, started O-line drills as the first-team right tackle, with Kc McDermott next to him at right guard, Tyler Gauthier at center, Trevor Darling at left guard and Tyree St. Louis at left tackle.

The second-team O-line, left to right, was LSU transfer George Brown, Jr., Hayden Mahoney, Bar Milo, Jahair Jones and true freshman Zach Dykstra.

Have to get back to the field now, as practice will soon end.

Related content

Eye on the U

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UM QBs in action on first day of spring drills

View more video

Team Stats



Sports Videos