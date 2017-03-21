University of Miami spring football practice officially begins

Spring has sprung for the University of Miami football program.
Practice, closed to the public, had already been going for a while when media was allowed to watch the first 20-25 minutes or so. On Thursday, the next session, our viewing will likely be cut in half. But glad to see what we did.
The quarterback race included, in this order relating to throwing drills: redshirt junior Malik Rosier (No. 12), redshirt sophomore Evan Shirreffs (No. 16), redshirt freshman Jack Allison (No. 11), redshirt junior Vincent Testaverde (No. 14) and true freshman early enrollee Cade Weldon (No. 17).
Freshman running back Robert Burns wore No. 22 and at his listed 5-11, 215-pound physique, looked very powerful.
Perhaps the most enlightening observation, if it means anything at all this early (and I’d say it does) was that early enrollee Navaughn Donaldson, a 6-6, 350-true freshman man-child out of Miami Central, started O-line drills as the first-team right tackle, with Kc McDermott next to him at right guard, Tyler Gauthier at center, Trevor Darling at left guard and Tyree St. Louis at left tackle.
The second-team O-line, left to right, was LSU transfer George Brown, Jr., Hayden Mahoney, Bar Milo, Jahair Jones and true freshman Zach Dykstra.
Have to get back to the field now, as practice will soon end.
Comments