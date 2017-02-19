Miami Carol City High sends UM football some love during weekend

Carol City High sent the University of Miami football program some love Saturday when two Chiefs verbally committed to the recruiting class of 2018 – one of them a four-star running back.
Camron Davis, a running back listed by rivals.com as 5-9 and 187 pounds, is rated the 11th best prospect at his position for 2018. Davis is rated the No. 19 running back by 247Sports.
Safety Randy Russell, 5-11 and 175 pounds, was the other Carol City player who committed. Davis is rated by 247Sports as the No. 30 safety prospect.
Davis joins previous running-back commit Lorenzo Lingard, a fellow four-star prospect in that class.
“Me and Randy [Russell] talked about possibly committing together [Saturday],’’ Davis told CaneSport.com, “but we wanted to check it out first…My mom and dad loved it. My grandmother loved it…It’s a great school.’’
UM now has 11 commitments for its recruiting class of 2018, ranked third in the nation by both rivals and 247Sports.
