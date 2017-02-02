So, what’s up with the Miami quarterbacks besides N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon?

For those wondering about the four University of Miami quarterbacks in the starting race besides new signees Cade Weldon and N’Kosi Perry, here are quarterbacks coach Jon Richt’s comments about those four during a conversation on National Signing Day that focused on the new signees.
What about the other guys? Malik Rosier, Evan Shirreffs, Jack Allison, Vincent Testaverde? Malik (completed 20 of 29 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns against Duke in 2015 in his only career start when Brad Kaaya had a concussion) isn’t talked about a lot. Isn’t that crazy?
Miami quarterbacks coach Jon Richt: “It is. It’s crazy. He’s the one guy with experience. For most of last year he was No. 2. There was a battle between him and Evan Shirreffs all year. Those two guys would switch back and forth, and that’s what we want. We want a competition and we don’t want to ever be a settled deal where those guys settle and get comfortable where they’re at. Those guys have to learn how to compete. At the end of the day you want a great quarterback who is going to make the right decisions and get you in the right plays, but you want the ultimate competitor back there so those guys are learning to do that.”
Jack Allison, what’s his situation?
Jon Richt: “Jack is a young kid that actually did a great job last year for us. He came in and he was young and he was young and a little bit immature, a little thin, frail type guy. But this past year and this offseason so far he’s done a great job of putting on weight, getting his body right, getting his mind right. He did a great job of through the year, you know. A lot of kids come in and redshirt and they disappear. They kind of fall off the radar. They run the scout team and that’s what they do. But Jack did a great job of staying within the offense and continuing to learn and grow throughout the year, which is very impressive. So, we’re really exciting to see him.”
Evan Shirreffs?
Jon Richt: “Evan is steady Eddie. He’s very reliable. From day one he’s been the same guy that he’s going to be at the end of his career. He’s a very consistent, reliable.”
Vincent Testaverde?
Jon Richt: “He’ll be here fighting for a spot, but at the same time when we’ve gotten two news guys, the guys who are lower on the depth chart might get passed up a little bit. That’s not to say he won’t make a push toward the middle of the spring.
The fact that we have five guys who we think can get it done is a huge testament to those guys. There’s not one guy that we’re like, ‘Oh, he’s that much better than anybody else.’ We think every single one of them can go out there and compete and win us a championship.”
Comments