National Signing Day: Who has committed to the Miami Hurricanes?

Welcome to National Signing Day 2017.
“Squad 17” as the University of Miami calls its newest recruiting class, is pumped to get this campaign going —and going in the right direction.
The Canes should have a very nice take today, and pictured above (Columbus CB Trajan Bandy, early enrollee O-lineman Navaughn Donaldson of Miami Central and receiver Mike Harley of St. Thomas Aquinas) are guys expected to be in Miami’s class (Donaldson already is on campus), though you never know until the end.
Heading into the day, Miami’s recruiting class was ranked 12th nationally (behind, in order, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, USC, Penn State and Tennessee) by rivals.com, with seven prospects rated with four stars and 13 with three.
247Sports had the Canes ranked 16th (behind, in order, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, USC, Auburn, Texas A&M, Stanford, Notre Dame, Clemson, Tennessee and Penn State), with eight prospects rated with four sstars and 14 with three.
And ESPN.com had Miami’s class ranked 14th (behind, in order, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, LSU, Oklhoma, Clemson, USC, Stanford, Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennesse).
Just after Midnight Saturday, 247Sports reported that talented junior college cornerback Jhavonte Dean had committed to Miami. Dean played two seasons at Brenhnam (Texas) Blinn College, and played high school ball here in South Florida at Homestead South Dade High. He’s ranked the nation’s No. 2 junior college cornerback by 247Sports and according to the recruiting website, runs a 4.3-second 40-yard dash. He would be Miami’s 22nd commit. And guess what? He was formerly committed to Alabama.
February 1, 2017
But remember, nothing means much until these guys sign on the line.
Without further ado...
Remember, UM already has 10 early enrollees on campus, taking classes and preparing for spring football:
They are running back Robert Burns of Miami Gulliver Prep, safety Amari Carter of Palm Beach Gardens High, athlete DeeJay Dallas of Brunswick (Ga) Glynn Academy, offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson of Miami Central, offensive lineman Zach Dykstra of Spirit Lake (Iowa), defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin of Lake Worth, linebacker Bradley Jennings of Jacksonville Sandalwood, tight end Brian Polendey of Denton, Texas, Guyer High, linebacer Waynmon Steed of Miami Central and quarterback Cade Weldon of Tampa Jefferson.
