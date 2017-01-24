UM football team to play FSU in September and Notre Dame in November

Hurricanes fans, that game at nemesis Florida State is closer than you think.
The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2017 football schedule on Tuesday afternoon, and the Hurricanes (9-4 in 2016) travel to Tallahassee to play the Seminoles on Sept. 16 – the earliest the game has been since the teams opened the 2009 season in Tallahassee on Sept. 7.
And for those UM fans who love to hate Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish will travel to Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 11.
UM opens its season Sept. 2 at home against Bethune-Cookman, then travels to Arkansas State on Sept. 9 before the FSU game.
The Canes host Toledo on Sept. 23, travel to Durham, North Carolina, to face Duke on Friday, Sept. 29, then have an open date Oct. 7.
After that, UM returns home on Oct. 12 for a Thursday-night ESPN matchup against Georgia Tech.
The next weekend, UM stays at home against Syracuse on Oct. 21, then travels to North Carolina Oct. 28.
Virginia Tech comes to Hard Rock on Nov. 4, one week before Notre Dame.
UM stays home against Virginia on Nov. 18.
The season finale is the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, Nov. 24, at Pittsburgh.
2017 Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule
Sept. 2: Bethune-Cookman
Sept. 9: AT Arkansas State
Sept. 16: AT Florida State
Sept. 23: Toledo
Sept. 29: AT Duke (Friday)
Oct. 7: OPEN
Oct. 12: Georgia Tech (Thursday)
Oct. 21: Syracuse
Oct. 28: AT North Carolina
Nov. 4: Virginia Tech
Nov. 11: Notre Dame
Nov. 18: Virginia
Nov. 24: AT Pitt
