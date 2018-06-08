Here's how the 13 prospects acquired for Stanton, Gordon, Ozuna and Yelich are doing for the Marlins

Lewis Brinson #9 of the Miami Marlins is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves on May 20. Of the 14 players acquired in the offseason trades for Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna, Brinson and second baseman Starlin Castro are the two in the big leagues. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)