Here's coordinator Matt Burke's plan to replace Suh and other thoughts on his Dolphins defense

For Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke, life after Ndamukong Suh will feature not only some new personnel, but also a change in approach.
No longer will the Dolphins rely on one defensive tackle to log a ton of snaps. Instead, snaps will be shared among four – a group that almost assuredly will include Jordan Phillips, Davon Godchaux and Akeem Spence and might include Vincent Taylor, as well.
Burke predicts that group will “surprise” people.
“Always hard to move on,” Burke said Saturday of Suh's release and subsequent move to the Los Angeles Rams. “That’s part of the business. We’re prepared to do that. I’m excited about that room. We’ve got young players with Jordan and Davon we’re expecting to make leaps. Akeem is a nice piece for us, especially with his history with [new Dolphins and former Lions defensive line coach] Kris Kocurek.
“It’s going to be open competition. In an ideal world, we play four tackles and rotate them through. The way we want to play and style we want to play, we want to roll them through andkeep them fresh. We’re asking them to attack and play full speed. Hard to do that when you ask them to play 80 or 60 snaps.”
Beyond Phillips, Godchaux and Spence, the Dolphins also have Taylor, Gabe Wright and undrafted rookies Anthony Moten (UM) and Jamiyus Pittman.
“Vincent played some football for us, Gabe Wright got in that the end of the year,” Burke said. “It will be a good competition. Chris has done a good job connecting with those guys and getting things started. I think it’s going to be a surprise for people. It’s a valuable piece to have a guy [Suh] to perform at a high level. Those are snaps we have to replace and we think we have a pretty good plan to do that.”
Burke addressed other issues:
▪ On third-round linebacker Jerome Baker: “We like his speed. He ran well [at the Combine] in Indy. He’s even faster than what he tested at. They put him in the category of [Sean] Lees and [Ryan] Shaziers. We wanted to add speed to that room.”
▪ On who might start at linebacker beyond Kiko Alonso and likely starting middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan: “All those guys have played for us – Stephone [Anthony], Chase [Allen], Mike Hull started for us. It’s an open spot right now.”
He spoke of having various packages to suit certain players, and potentially substantial rotation of personnel.
He said we are “hopefully projecting Raekwon” as a starter after he injured a knee in his first preseason snap last year.
“We feel good about putting him inside and letting him play ball there. If it works out the way we think it can and hopes it does, that’s a huge acquisition for us. We had high expectations for him last year coming into the draft. We felt like he was starting to take that step before he got injured. Nothing he’s done since then has discouraged that. Really in tuned, really sharp, has all the leadership skills we look for in that position. He has worked his [butt]
off to get better. Hasn’t shown any limitations so far. Hopefully he’s a big piece for us. We’re encouraged by him.”
▪ He said either GM Chris Grier or coach Adam Gase called him when the opportunity arose to trade for Robert Quinn from the Rams, and Burke thought it was a joke.
“Just watch him, just make sure,” Burke was told.
So Burke and Kocurek watched five or six games and “I said my answer is still 100 percent yes. Even going back to the draft, he was a really good scheme fit for what we’re trying to do. He has rare ability to bend. It’s kind of freaky to watch sometimes, going through drill work. He’s one of the loosest, bendy athletes I’ve ever been around at the end position.
“He battled through injuries but [2013] 19 sacks in a season. He’s been great, good worker, doesn’t say much, quiet worker, comes to work every day with a smile on his face. I know he feels comfortable being in a scheme that fits his skill set. I think that position is going to be an area of strength for us.”
