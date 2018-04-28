Here are a bunch of players the Dolphins signed after the draft. They hope to find gems.

The Dolphins’ crop of undrafted rookie additions this season includes a prominent Big 10 linebacker, two small school pass-rushers and at least four productive players from Florida colleges, including UM:

Among the players Miami has added as undrafted free agents in the hours after the draft:

▪ Michigan linebacker Mike McCray. Had 79 tackles last season, including 11 for loss and 4.5 sacks. Has had injury issues but is a big, physical inside linebacker at 243 pounds.

▪ UCF defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman. Has a real opportunity here because Miami didn’t draft a defensive tackle. The 6-foot, 311-pound Pittman had 138 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in four years at UCF.





▪ UM defensive tackle Anthony Moten. Had 38 tackle, including 3.5 for loss in four years. Was one of UM's primarily back tackles last season.

▪ FAU running back Gregory Howell Jr. Ran for 690 yards on 6.7 per carry last season. Scored 22 touchdowns in four seasons.





▪ Utah State cornerback Jalen Davis. The 5-10 corner is a playmaker, with 11 career interceptions, including five last season. He has four defensive touchdowns in his career, including three last season. He also had eight sacks in his career, including four last year. And he has one forced fumble each of his four seasons and 37 passes defended in his career.





▪ FAU kicker Greg Joseph, who will compete with seventh-round pick Jason Sanders, the New Mexico rookie, for the Dolphins' kicker job.

Joseph was 57 for 82 on field goals in his career (69.5 percent), including 15 for 21 (71.4 percent) last season. He was 4 for 7 from 40 to 49 yards last season and 1 for 3 from 50 plus.

Also, Joseph has made 165 of 170 extra points in his career, including 64 for 68 last year.

As for Sanders, he was 10 for 15 on field goals last year, including a 53-yard game winner to beat Tulsa in September. He was 3 for 6 from 40 to 49 yards last season but 2 for 3 from 50 plus.

He made 12 of 13 field goals in 2016 and connected on 110 of 111 extra points in three years of college kicking. He was 25 for 35 on field goals in his career.

▪ Fairmont State defensive end/outside linebacker Quincy Redmon. The 6-5, 256-pounder had 17 sacks in college.





▪ Notre Dame (Ohio) defensive end Claudy Mathieu, who had 27 career sacks, five forced fumbles and one interception.

▪ William and Mary offensive lineman Connor Hilliard.





Also, Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson reportedly is considering the Dolphins and two other teams. Please keep checking back for more.

Here's what analysts had to say about the Dolphins' two fourth-round picks today.