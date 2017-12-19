Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson (56) blocks against Stanford defensive end Jovan Swann (51) during their Nov. 25 games. ESPN’s Todd McShay projects the Dolphins to pick Nelson in his first mock draft.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson (56) blocks against Stanford defensive end Jovan Swann (51) during their Nov. 25 games. ESPN’s Todd McShay projects the Dolphins to pick Nelson in his first mock draft. Tony Avelar AP
Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson (56) blocks against Stanford defensive end Jovan Swann (51) during their Nov. 25 games. ESPN’s Todd McShay projects the Dolphins to pick Nelson in his first mock draft. Tony Avelar AP
Sports Buzz

Sports Buzz

Barry Jackson brings you the latest news and nuggets from the South Florida sports world

Barry Jackson

Here’s who Todd McShay has the Dolphins picking in the NFL Draft

By Barry Jackson

bjackson@miamiherald.com

December 19, 2017 05:27 PM

If the NFL Draft order had to be determined today (which would be really odd), the Dolphins would select 14th.

And ESPN’s Todd McShay has a player in mind for Miami at the slot.

In his first mock draft, McShay projects Miami to select Notre Dame junior guard Quenton Nelson, who wasn’t particularly impressive against UM but had a very good season otherwise.

“Guard is a glaring need for the Dolphins, who need to protect whomever is at QB and get more push in the running game,” McShay said. “Nelson is the most NFL-ready offensive lineman in this class and a road-grader (listed at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds). He's ready to start right away.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Dolphins likely will add at least one guard this offseason, with Ted Larsen under contract for next season and Jesse Davis slated to play right guard or right tackle.

McShay has these five players going before the 14th pick, in order: LSU defensive end Arden Key, Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams (McShay calls him the best lineman in the draft; he signed with Miami-based Drew Rosenhaus today); Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward and FSU safety Derwin James.

McShay has these five players going immediately after the 14th pick, in order: Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, Boston College outside linebacker Harold Landry, Virginia Tech defensive end/outside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

More Videos

Malik Rosier after Canes ACC title game loss to Clemson 2:35

Malik Rosier after Canes ACC title game loss to Clemson

Pause
N'Kosi Perry meets the media 1:38

N'Kosi Perry meets the media

Mark Richt addresses team during bowl practice 0:33

Mark Richt addresses team during bowl practice

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference 1:54

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference

Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack 0:38

Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team 0:46

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team

Dolphins Kenny Stills: 'I can play better' 1:07

Dolphins Kenny Stills: "I can play better"

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future 6:22

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders 2:25

Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders

  • Dolphins coach Adam Gase after win over Patriots

    Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins defeat the New England Patriots 27-20 at Hard Rock Stadium on Mon., Dec. 11, 2017.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase after win over Patriots

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins defeat the New England Patriots 27-20 at Hard Rock Stadium on Mon., Dec. 11, 2017.

Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Smith isn’t very big at 6-1 and 225 pounds but has 113 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

“Smith is the most athletic off-the-line linebacker in this class,” McShay said. “A true sideline-to-sideline player, he can do it all and is a perfect fit for the modern NFL.”

So if Smith lives up to that lofty McShay billing, he clearly would fill a Dolphins need.

McShay’s top three: USC quarterback Sam Darnold, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Malik Rosier after Canes ACC title game loss to Clemson 2:35

Malik Rosier after Canes ACC title game loss to Clemson

Pause
N'Kosi Perry meets the media 1:38

N'Kosi Perry meets the media

Mark Richt addresses team during bowl practice 0:33

Mark Richt addresses team during bowl practice

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference 1:54

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference

Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack 0:38

Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team 0:46

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team

Dolphins Kenny Stills: 'I can play better' 1:07

Dolphins Kenny Stills: "I can play better"

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future 6:22

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders 2:25

Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders

  • Waiters talks about re-signing with the Heat

    Miami Heats' Dion Waiters, 25, signed a four-year $52 million deal to remain in Miami and talked about it Saturday, July 8, 2017 at a celebrity softball game at Barry University.

Waiters talks about re-signing with the Heat

View More Video