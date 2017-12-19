Here’s who Todd McShay has the Dolphins picking in the NFL Draft

If the NFL Draft order had to be determined today (which would be really odd), the Dolphins would select 14th.

And ESPN’s Todd McShay has a player in mind for Miami at the slot.

In his first mock draft, McShay projects Miami to select Notre Dame junior guard Quenton Nelson, who wasn’t particularly impressive against UM but had a very good season otherwise.

“Guard is a glaring need for the Dolphins, who need to protect whomever is at QB and get more push in the running game,” McShay said. “Nelson is the most NFL-ready offensive lineman in this class and a road-grader (listed at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds). He's ready to start right away.”

The Dolphins likely will add at least one guard this offseason, with Ted Larsen under contract for next season and Jesse Davis slated to play right guard or right tackle.

McShay has these five players going before the 14th pick, in order: LSU defensive end Arden Key, Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams (McShay calls him the best lineman in the draft; he signed with Miami-based Drew Rosenhaus today); Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward and FSU safety Derwin James.

McShay has these five players going immediately after the 14th pick, in order: Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, Boston College outside linebacker Harold Landry, Virginia Tech defensive end/outside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Smith isn’t very big at 6-1 and 225 pounds but has 113 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

“Smith is the most athletic off-the-line linebacker in this class,” McShay said. “A true sideline-to-sideline player, he can do it all and is a perfect fit for the modern NFL.”

So if Smith lives up to that lofty McShay billing, he clearly would fill a Dolphins need.

McShay’s top three: USC quarterback Sam Darnold, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.