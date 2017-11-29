UM identifies plan for standout freshman; UM notes

A six-pack of UM notes on a Wednesday when UM lost Ahmmon Richards to a season-ending knee injury:

▪ With Mark Walton turning pro and freshman DeeJay Dallas thriving in his move to running back, Mark Richt made clear Wednesday he doesn’t see Dallas moving back to receiver, where he began the season.

But Richt also said Dallas could get some receiver snaps in the future.

“DeeJay has got enough versatility where we’ll figure out ways to use him,” Richt said. “He’s going to probably live in the running back slot, but we’ll find ways to use him as a receiver and in the Wildcat.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ With Richards, Walton and Chris Herndon all injured, UM is without arguably its three best offensive players.

With Richards out for the season, expect more snaps for Lawrence Cager and Darrell Langham — who back up Richards at the X position — alongside starters Braxton Berrios and Jeff Thomas.

Dayall Harris, who has come on the past couple weeks, also could play more.

UM also has tried to get Mike Harley more involved, and Mark Richt loves how he blocks.

▪ Forcing turnovers will be challenging for UM on Saturday. Clemson’s seven interceptions are tied for 30th fewest in the country. The Tigers’ six fumbles lost are tied for 31st fewest.

“The [turnover] chain wins games, turnovers win games,” defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said. “We play in a league where games are close and competitive. We expect that Saturday night. Clemson is one team that does not turn the ball over, the quarterback does not throw very many interceptions. But we have to find a way to make it happen, because the players now understand that really relates to winning and losing.”

More Videos 1:29 Ahmmon Richards speaks to the media a day before he was injured Pause 1:42 Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 2:13 Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 0:41 Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community 1:22 Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 2:12 Here's how the national anthem got started in American sports 1:16 Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:07 Hurricanes running back Mark Walton on his 200-yard rushing game 2:33 Hurricanes coach Mark Richt discusses win over UNC 1:49 UM quarterback Malik Rosier on learning how to win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications The Miami Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the ACC Championship game against Clemson on Saturday. Coaches of both teams believe the winner gets into the College Football Playoff. Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications The Miami Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the ACC Championship game against Clemson on Saturday. Coaches of both teams believe the winner gets into the College Football Playoff. Eric Garland McClatchy

▪ Though UM’s defense was hardly at its best against Pittsburgh, Diaz said several players had their best games Friday, singling out Zach McCloud, Shaq Quarterman, Sheldrick Redwine and Dee Delaney.

“There were a lot of guys that played their best games as Miami Hurricanes,” Diaz said. “Now we need the group to continue to advance and take that going forward.”

Diaz said UM’s tackling in the game was its best of the season.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz says the tackling by his unit at Pittsburgh was the best of the season.

More Videos 1:29 Ahmmon Richards speaks to the media a day before he was injured Pause 1:42 Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 2:13 Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 0:41 Jeter and the Marlins lend a hand to the Miami community 1:22 Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 2:12 Here's how the national anthem got started in American sports 1:16 Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:07 Hurricanes running back Mark Walton on his 200-yard rushing game 2:33 Hurricanes coach Mark Richt discusses win over UNC 1:49 UM quarterback Malik Rosier on learning how to win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ahmmon Richards speaks to the media a day before he was injured UM receiver Ahmmon Richards, who was carted off the field on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, spoke about UM's season on Tuesday after practice. Ahmmon Richards speaks to the media a day before he was injured UM receiver Ahmmon Richards, who was carted off the field on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, spoke about UM's season on Tuesday after practice. Susan Miller Degnan sdegnan@miamiherald.com

“What we showed our players after the game was on the fourth play from scrimmage, fifth play we knocked the ball out — Jaquan Johnson,” Diaz said. “We’re the first two guys at the ball, but we’re not the first two guys on the ground. We teach it like a basketball coach teaches it. Pitt gets the ball back. Now they punt — our offense gets the ball at the 10 instead of midfield.

“Twice in the fourth quarter the ball is in our hands, the quarterback throws the ball right through our hands. Both are arguably pick 6’s.”

▪ Freshman Jonathan Garvin has been playing more reps with Demetrius Jackson out for the season and Diaz said “he has not backed down. He’s done a good job when he’s in there.”... Stephen Morris and Vince Wilfork were former players at practice Wednesday.

▪ With Alabama fifth in the CFP rankings, it’s increasingly likely that the loser of Saturday’s ACC game will play Alabama in the Orange Bowl — unless Clemson loses and still makes the playoff.

Georgia and Wisconsin cannot be ruled out as possible opponents against UM and Clemson in the OB, as we explain here.