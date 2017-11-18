Offers for Stanton starting to come in

More Videos 6:22 Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future Pause 1:17 Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame 3:06 Members of the UM defensive talk about turnovers and turnover chain 2:38 Mark Richt the day after UM is ranked No. 3 in College Football Playoff 0:38 Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders 0:59 Miami Hurricanes celebrate win over Notre Dame 1:11 U.S. Navy to Deploy Undersea Rescue Capabilities to Argentina 2:06 A farmer and a church reap rewards from an organic field of dreams 5:01 36 questions that lead to love (again) 2:47 Braxton Berrios thankful for his four years at UM Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future Miami Marlins Giancarlo Stanton fell short in his quest for 60 homers but still led the Majors in home runs and RBI. The Marlins lost 8-5 to the Atlanta Braves in their season finale on Sunday October 1, 2017. Miami Marlins Giancarlo Stanton fell short in his quest for 60 homers but still led the Majors in home runs and RBI. The Marlins lost 8-5 to the Atlanta Braves in their season finale on Sunday October 1, 2017.

