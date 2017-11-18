More Videos

    Miami Marlins Giancarlo Stanton fell short in his quest for 60 homers but still led the Majors in home runs and RBI. The Marlins lost 8-5 to the Atlanta Braves in their season finale on Sunday October 1, 2017.

Sports Buzz

Sports Buzz

Barry Jackson brings you the latest news and nuggets from the South Florida sports world

Barry Jackson

Offers for Stanton starting to come in

By Barry Jackson

bjackson@miamiherald.com

November 18, 2017 11:15 AM

The Marlins’ trade talks involving slugger Giancarlo Stanton continue to move along, with the San Francisco Giants having submitted an offer, according to noted baseball writer Ken Rosenthal of Fox and The Athletic.

Colleague Clark Spencer and I reported several months ago that the Giants were the one team to whom the Marlins were sure they would be able to trade Stanton, if they chose.

The Giants don’t have a great farm system but are willing to pick up a sizable amount of the $295 million due Stanton over the final 10 years of his contract, according to Rosenthal.

Stanton has a no-trade clause but it is believed he would be willing to accept a trade to the Dodgers or Giants and potentially others. The Dodgers reportedly made a preliminary inquiry about Stanton.

Meanwhile, Rosenthal reported “the Marlins expect to receive or have received bids from the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox as well, according to major league sources.”

The Cardinals have a rich farm system and might be able to offer the Marlins higher quality prospects than the Giants could. But the Cardinals might not be willing to pick up as much of the contract.

Meanwhile, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said at this week’s general manager meetings in Orlando that it is not fair for fans to criticize new owners Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter if they trade a prominent player (clearly Stanton, in this case).

“It’s unfair, really, to criticize a decision — if it turns out to be the decision — to move a player who has a contract that somebody else negotiated,” Manfred said. “New management often comes in with an idea of how best to put the best product on the field. And I hope that the fans in Miami, whatever decisions are made, give Bruce and Derek an opportunity to show what their plan for moving that franchise forward is.”

Stanton is due to make $25 million next season, and the owners want to reduce payroll from $115 million this past season to about $90 million.

Regarding the new owners, Manfred said: “I like the new owners that we got. I like them a lot. I think they’re going to be great for Miami. Whatever little hiccups there may have been along the way — every process has its issues — I think the outcome is outstanding. Strong indication of the value of our franchises. I think Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter are the right people to move that franchise forward.”

Meanwhile, Jeter was asked at the team’s annual turkey drive on Friday whether Stanton would be traded.

“This is about Thanksgiving, my friend,” Jeter answered.

But Jeter called Stanton’s MVP award “awesome,” adding that his 59-home run, 132-RBI year “is one that you don't see very often from any player. For him to have a year that was special like this, I can't think of a more deserving award, a deserving recipient of the MVP Award than Giancarlo.”

• Jeter handed out turkeys for about 30 minutes at the team’s annual turkey giveaway at Marlins Park. Two players participated — infielder Miguel Rojas and pitcher Nick Wittgren.

Marlins officials handed out 1,000 turkeys to families from area neighborhoods. The Marlins also presented Feeding South Florida with a $20,000 donation.

“It's important,” Jeter said. “You get to the holiday time of the season, it's always the time of the year I enjoy the most, giving back. My family has had a foundation for years, and they've done a great job here with the Marlins' organization, giving back to the community.”

Miami's newly elected mayor, Francis Suarez, stood near Jeter and handed out turkeys during the charitable event.

Though he lives in Tampa, Jeter has said he has spent all but a couple days in Miami in recent weeks.

