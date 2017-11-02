Gase’s message to coaches; You won’t believe what some guy told Dolphins’ offensive coordinator

I detailed the Dolphins’ plan at running back in this Thursday post. A six-pack of notes on other Dolphins issues:

• Adam Gase didn’t only deliver a sharp message to his players this week. He also "made clear to the coaches you are responsible for your group," offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said. "If the group doesn’t execute, that goes on the coordinator and it would go on me and it would be taken personally and it should be taken personally. Just at a point where Coach Gase was clear you have got to learn it or get changed out and try something [else]."

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi said what Gase "has done this week is put emphasis back on fundamentals. He felt we got away from that a little bit. Do ordinary things extraordinarily well. We came back with more of a beginner’s mentality. A training camp type approach.

"Our errors on film in all three phases – there’s nothing that’s not correctable."

• Christensen shared this amusing anecdote of something that happened to him in the wake of the 40-0 debacle in Baltimore:

"I walked down the Hollywood Boardwalk and some guy made a comment I’m moving slow, kind of like the Dolphins."

He called the loss to Baltimore a "beat down. It’s unacceptable It is no fun. All my girls check in and make sure I am OK. It was beat down."

• Rizzi confirmed that defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is the backup kicker if something were to sideline kicker Cody Parkey during a game.

Rizzi said the Dolphins try to get Suh a couple of kicks a week in practice and that his range extends to 35 to 45 yards.

• Gase said Jay Cutler’s cracked ribs did not seem to limit him at all in practice Wednesday and he didn’t look tentative. He remains on track to start Sunday against Oakland.

"If there is a huge concern, he wouldn’t be playing," Christensen said. "We got a break that it wasn’t quite as bad as we feared initially. Nothing where he’s looked ginger or tender. We don’t need Khalil Mack coming clean on him. It will take even more strain than usual to protect him."

• Christensen said DaVante Parker’s return will be a boost to Miami’s offense for both obvious and subtle reasons.

Among the subtle: "It gives us a chance to get Jarvis Landry back in the slot, for them not to be able to double him. It gives you two guys to make a play on a ball in traffic."

• Christensen said it’s more likely that the starting left guard against Oakland will be Jesse Davis instead of Ted Larsen, who is working his way back from an August biceps injury.

"We are trying to ease him in," Christensen said, adding Davis’ improvement "will help us when Ted is back whether it’s this week or next week or soon. Ted has looked good. Hasn’t done a ton. We’re easing him in slowly."

The Dolphins signed Larsen in March with the intent of making him their starting left guard.

FYI: Defensive end William Hayes (hamstring) remained out of practice Thursday, leaving his status for Sunday’s game in doubt.