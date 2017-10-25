Marlins’ Stanton to meet with ownership after World Series

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, off his 59 home-run season, said on Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC talk show on Tuesday evening that he will meet with new Marlins ownership after the World Series to discuss his future and said it seems “crazy” that the Marlins might trade him.
New Marlins owners Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman told other owners as part of the application process to buy the team that they plan to cut payroll to $90 million from what would be $140 million if they kept the team intact, according to a source with direct knowledge.
The Marlins are expected to seriously explore trade options for Stanton, who’s due $25 million next season and between $25 million and $32 million each of the next 10 seasons. USA Today has reported that Stanton likely will be traded.
Appearing on ABC’s Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel, Stanton was asked if it was “crazy” that the Marlins would start over again and trade him.
“It does seem crazy, because that’s all I’ve known my whole career,” Stanton said..
Kimmel asked Stanton how many homers he would need to hit for the Marlins to want to keep him.
“We are going to get together after the World Series,” Stanton said. “Everything stays quiet until then.”
When Stanton said there has been no meeting with the new owners to this point, Kimmel said, “That’s unbelievable to me.”
Asked about his interest in being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Stanton said: “I grew up a Dodger fan, if that’s where they want to go.”
Asked by Kimmel if he would be interested in being a designated hitter for the Red Sox, he said: “I could be a DH” but then added in a follow-up question that he would prefer to be a DH during day games and an outfielder otherwise.
When told he would look good in a Mets uniform, he said: “I like beating up on the Mets.”
Though Stanton has a no-trade clause, he has said he’s not interested in going through another rebuilding program, and Jeter has spoken of the need to make decisions that won’t be popular with fans.
Stanton said even though he grew up a Dodger fan, he had no rooting interest in the World Series, noting the city of Houston has had a difficult past couple of months because of Hurricane Harvey.
He said he had no plans to watch World Series games “start to finish” but would watch highlights.
He said during his 18-home run August, he “had to do everything the same,” including “wearing the same underwear, same socks” when he was hitting particularly well.
Asked about falling just short of 60 homers, he said: “Oh man, I wanted it... At the end of the day, I failed.”
Asked by Kimmel if he can hit more than 59, Stanton said: “I think so.”
Stanton became the sixth player in history to hit at least 59 home runs, and his single season total ranks ninth in MLB history.
