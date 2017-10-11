Dolphins’ Thomas has challenges before and after game, update on Parker

Lots of Wednesday Dolphins news:
• For tight end Julius Thomas, last Sunday began with the awkwardness of remaining in the locker-room until just before kickoff after the team informed him and the other players that they must stand for the national anthem if they’re on the field.
It continued with the awkwardness of not being with the starters for the first time as a Dolphin.
But Thomas made clear on Wednesday that he can deal with both.
Asked about not starting this past Sunday, he said: “You've got to be mentally tougher than that. If it's about my ego or how I look, I'm going to have a long, tough life. If I'm going to be worried about being out there for the first snap, all kinds of things in life are going to trip me up.”
Adam Gase, asked if Anthony Fasano is now the starting tight end, said: “It’s whatever personnel grouping I call. Everything is week to week.”
Thomas has only nine catches for 86 yards in four games, and Pro Football Focus rates his run blocking this season 65th among 69 tight ends.
Gase said one reason he hasn’t been more involved in the passing game is because the team hasn’t gotten favorable matchups.
“His value comes when he is matched up on safeties and linebackers,” Gase said. “When you put a corner on him, it’s not as easy for him to get as open as what he’s done in the past. If you get a safety or a linebacker on him, it’s a good matchup for him. He’s got a good skill set that makes it tough on them. We haven’t really seen a lot of man. We have a lot of guys that can win one-on-one coverage and we’re seeing a lot of zone.
“Teams are able to kind of try to take our run game away and still play zone behind it and that’s where we’ve got to hurt them in the run game, and then you saw this last week, we started running some play-action and we started making some hay; but when we do run play-action, the tight ends aren’t going out for a pass. He can body up a corner every once in a while but that’s not always a route you’re running with him.”
Asked if he’s frustrated, Thomas said: “The frustration is something I can't allow. I can't think about the past. All I can do is try to take advantage of the opportunities I get and do my part in winning that one on one matchup. When those matchups come, it’s my responsibility to go out there and execute.”
How can the Dolphins get Thomas more involved?
“Got to get in the red zone more,” quarterback Jay Cutler said. “That would be the first step. We haven't been able to showcase him.”
As for the anthem, Thomas had been kneeling since President Donald Trump used a derogatory term to describe people who do so.
Asked if he had any objection to the team’s new policy prohibited players on the field from kneeling, he said: “No. Upstairs are their decisions. I plan to continue protesting in the ways that I can. Our team understands that. I'll just do what I have to do and focus on football as well as finding different ways to create conversations and hopefully solutions to end some of the inequalities in our country.”
Thomas declined to discuss his conversation with Gase about the subject. But he made clear he was kneeling to draw attention to social issues.
“We can't pretend we have the answers,” Thomas said. “But we have big hearts and want to continue to do what we can to make this country a better place.”
Thomas, Kenny Stills and Michael Thomas were the only Dolphins who stayed in the locker-room during the anthem on Sunday.
Asked if he will remain in the locker-room moving forward, Stills said: "I guess that's what the team has asked us to do, and so that's our plan."
Stills and Commissioner Roger Goodell were among those who attended a police Ride-A-Long in North Miami on Tuesday, and Stills said he spent “just a couple of minutes” with Goodell but was appreciative of his presence.
“I didn’t expect him to be there,” Stills said. “It was nice for him to take some time out of his day to make it and see what we’re doing.”
The goal, Stills said, is "Just building trust with the law enforcement. We want equality for everyone. ...
“The law enforcement, we're all on the same page. They want to weed out the bad guys, the bad cops. And we want to make sure we're holding everyone in the community to the same standard. You have to act right and do right and the police will treat you with respect if you treat them with respect. It was really important to get out there and share that message."
Stills said Goodell “just was proud of us for putting on what we were putting on and happy that he could spend some time with us… We're trying to come to some sort of agreement and move past the protest, but at the same time, we still feel like our message is being understood, and that's why we're doing what we're doing."
• DeVante Parker, who played only three snaps against Tennessee because of a sprained ankle, was the only player who didn’t participate in any of practice on Wednesday. Gase said he had no new information on his status.
Two players – cornerback Byron Maxwell (foot) and Terrence Fede (shoulder) – were limited.
If you missed it, here’s everything notable said in today’s jaw-dropping ESPN Radio interview with the Las Vegas stripper who leaked the Chris Foerster video.... Here’s my post on what Reggie Miller and Chris Webber think of the Heat.... Twitter: @flasportsbuzz
Comments