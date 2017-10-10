Foerster does not leave silently, reaches out to Dolphins players

A six-pack of Dolphins and Hurricanes football notes on a Tuesday evening:
• Chris Foerster, who lost his job as Dolphins offensive line coach this week amid the leaking of an embarrassing video, has not left the building silently.
According to multiple sources, Foerster has sent contrite text messages to several of his offensive linemen over the past two days.
Those sources said Foerster said in individual text messages to his linemen that he’s sorry and expressed regret for his behavior and letting people down.
He also expressed that he was sorry he couldn’t be around to be a part of finding a solution for an offensive line that hasn’t played up to expectations. And he said he would seek help for his problem.
The video, leaked by a Las Vegas woman, showed Foerster sniffing a white substance off his desk.
Here’s how the Dolphins are filling the opening on their staff.
• Here’s one potential challenge with the Foerster departure: Last season, right tackle Ja’Wuan James spoke of how difficult it was to break habits that he was taught by previous offensive line coach John Benton and instead use the techniques that Foerster insisted he use.
James said that led to some of his problems last season.
• Former Dolphins tackle Branden Albert has visits scheduled with the Seahawks and Giants this week, and some have suggested Albert as a potential Dolphins solution.
But the Dolphins are pleased with Laremy Tunsil’s play at left tackle the past two weeks; he hasn’t allowed a sack since the opener and his run blocking has improved.
Plus, the Dolphins believe Albert fell off dramatically late last season.
• A few comments from UM coach Mark Richt on WQAM’s Hurricane Hotline: In the aftermath of Mark Walton’s season-ending injury, Richt said new starter Travis Homer “has really become an outstanding back. Just an amazing guy. We think he’s ready for the challenge.”...
Richt likes what he sees, big picture, in this nine-game winning streak dating to last season: “It’s tough to beat teams that are used to winning. We’re getting used to winning. We’re beginning to show the characteristics of a winning team... Still more penalties than I would like. We want to be disciplined. Recruits can see Miami is on our way back.... Everyone is saying, ‘Is Miami back?’ We’re not back. But we’re moving in the right direction.”
• Richt said during film session, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz repeatedly said: “Quan saved us again” against Florida State - meaning safety Jaquan Johnson.
“How many times did he have to save the day with a tackle? He was amazing,” Richt said.
• UM athletic director Blake James, on Mark Richt on WQAM: “You look at what he’s already been able to build. It makes it that much more exciting [about the future].”
Here are my UM nuggets from Tuesday afternoon, including an eye-opening change from Al Golden to Mark Richt.
Here are my Heat notes, including the Heat’s message to Dion Waiters.... Twitter: @flasportsbuzz
Comments