Dolphins’ Parker diagnosed with sprained ankle; Hewitt re-signs

An MRI on receiver DeVante Parker’s injured ankle revealed nothing more than a sprain, and he’s questionable for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

Parker played only three snaps Sunday before leaving with the injury. He left Hard Rock Stadium on crutches, which was for precautionary reasons.

The injury is not considered serious.

Parker has missed only three games during his first two seasons (2015 and 2016) but has dealt with multiple injuries during that period, including a hamstring injury and foot sprain.

The Dolphins have five receivers on their roster: Parker, Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills, Jakeem Grant and Leonte Carroo.

Grant played 33 snaps Sunday in Parker’s absence, and Carroo played only four.

Receiver Rashawn Scott, who was active ahead of Carroo late last season, said his foot injury has healed, and he’s eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list after Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

Undrafted rookie receivers Drew Morgan and Malcolm Lewis have spent the first five weeks of the season on Miami’s practice squad.

HEWITT BACK

Linebacker Neville Hewitt, who has started seven games for the Dolphins during the past two years, has been signed to Miami’s practice squad.

The Dolphins released Hewitt on Labor Day weekend after a shoulder injury sidelined him for most of preseason.

Hewitt has appeared in 32 games for Miami and has 103 tackles, one sack and one interception.

▪ The Dolphins used only three linebackers on Sunday against Tennessee. Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons played all 59 defensive snaps and Rey Maualuga played 31 in his Dolphins debut.

“It’s nice to see those guys out there because you don’t see a lot of missed tackles,” coach Adam Gase said. “Once they make contact, that’s it.”

▪ Pro Football Focus said Alonso was the NFL’s best linebacker in Week 5 and Reshad Jones the best safety.

▪ For the first time, rookie defensive end Charles Harris played more snaps than Cam Wake (36 to 35). Andre Branch played 36 and William Hayes 24.

At defensive tackle, Ndamukong Suh played 45, Davon Godchaux 33 and Vincent Taylor 24. Jordan Phillips, who was inactive, said his ankle was sufficiently healed for him to play but the Dolphins kept him inactive.

▪ Gase said the Dolphins’ new policy on the national anthem was entirely his decision. “If you’re out there for the national anthem, you’re standing,” he said. “If you don’t want to stand, stay in the locker room.”

What was Gase’s reason? “I don’t need a reason. That’s what I wanted to do.”

Asked if he discussed this with owner Stephen Ross — who made clear he agreed with the decision — Gase said: “I might have. I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people.”

Does Gase believe the anthem had become a distraction to the team? “It doesn’t matter what I think,” he said. “This is what we’re doing.”

Michael Thomas, Julius Thomas and Stills stayed in the locker room during the anthem Sunday.