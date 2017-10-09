National analysts call for Cutler’s removal; Gase makes offensive changes

A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Monday:

• National analysts keep calling for the quarterback change that Adam Gase has no intention of making.

“You owe it to your team to give Matt Moore an opportunity,” NBC’s Rodney Harrison said Sunday night.

CBS’ Boomer Esiason seemed even more adament.

“Why isn’t Matt Moore playing?” he asked. “Sooner or later, it has got to come to an end. There is no passion, no excitement, no inspiration. He can’t make a play. I see a guy dance around, can’t find a spot in the pocket to deliver the football. It’s not all his fault. I get it. But you’re got an alternative” in Moore.

Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, a longtime NFL writer, said other teams are laughing at the Dolphins for their commitment to Cutler.

Gase remains committed to Cutler because: 1) he believes the blame for the offensive problems lies in other areas, such as bad blocking; 2) he believes Cutler is clearly his best quarterback; 3) he believes replacing him this soon is unwarranted and sends a bad message.

So the Dolphins march on with Cutler, whose career-low 74.8 passer rating ranks 30th among 32 qualifying quarterbacks, ahead of only Baltimore’s Joe Flacco and Cleveland rookie DeShone Kizer.

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler calls offensive performance against Titans 'piss poor.' Jay Cutler, Miami Dolphins quarterback, talks about their disappointing performance in their victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Cutler’s 5.39 yards per attempt is 31st, narrowly ahead of only Kizer (5.35).

Per PFF, his completion percentage under pressure is 39.5 which ranks 27th in the league.

What’s more, the Dolphins have scored only 41 points (34 on offense) in four games, by far the lowest total in the league.

• Offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned Monday morning, as you will read elsewhere on our web site, after the leaking of a video showing him sniffing a white substance from his desk.

Here are the team statements:

Chris Foerster: “I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions. I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

Team Statement: “We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior. After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

• DeVante Parker was limited to three snaps because of an ankle injury and is getting an MRI on Monday morning, according to Fox. In his absence, Gase gave 33 snaps to Jakeem Grant. Leontee Carroo played only four.

• Gase made two changes with offensive snaps in decisions unrelated to injuries: Tight end Anthony Fasano, who played far less than Julius Thomas in the first three weeks, started for the first time and played 44 snaps, compared with 36 for Thomas and 18 for MarQueis Gray, who played far more than the previous three weeks but dropped a pass.

Also, instead of alternating Anthony Steen and Jesse Davis at left guard, Gase gave all 59 snaps to Steen.

Per Pro Football Focus: “Steen was the third-ranked overall guard on the week with an 84.2 overall grade. Although he really struggled in pass-blocking (54.7 grade), he dominated as a run-blocker with a grade of 90.4 on the day. His overall grade for the season is now a respectable 72.0, 26th-ranked for all guards in the league.”

PFF says Mike Pouncey graded third among all centers this week.

Incidentally, Damien Williams got 10 snaps behind Jay Ajayi (46). Kenyan Drake had only two offensive snaps.

• Defensively, Rey Maualuga played 31 of 59 defensive snaps in his Dolphins debut, with Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons playing all 59. They were the only three linebackers who played on defense.

Timmons and Maualuga ranked sixth and 15th among all linebackers for Week 5, says PFF.

In the secondary, Cordrea Tankersley and Xavien Howard played all 59 snaps and slot corner Bobby McCain played 28.

At safety, Nate Allen played all 59 snaps on defense and Reshad Jones 58. Michael Thomas filled in for Jones on one play.

Howard had his best game this season, allowing only two of four passes against him to be caught, for 14 yards.

• For the first time, Charles Harris played more snaps than Cam Wake (36 to 35). Andre Branch played 36 and William Hayes 24.

At defensive tackle, Ndamukong Suh played 45, Davon Godcheaux 33 and Vincent Taylor 24.

PFF says Alonso was the league’s best linebacker in Week 5 and Jones the best safety.