UM’s loaded 2018 class say they will help catapult Canes past FSU moving forward

UM chatter as we approach Saturday’s FSU game:
• UM has lost seven in a row in the series, but several members of UM’s top-rated 2018 recruiting class predict this UM freshman class and next year’s loaded group will finally catapult the Hurricanes past the Seminoles in the ACC for years to come.
“First of all, I think UM is already at that level,” St. Thomas Aquinas four-star defensive back and UM oral commitment Al Blades Jr. said. “FSU won by a blocked [point after touchdown] last year. It’s already a battle. The [UM] defense will definitely [handle FSU’s] freshman quarterback. Their quarterback will fall for a lot of the defensive traps” that Miami will set.
And UM’s 2018 “recruiting class will put it over the top for Miami,” Blades told me. “It would be to the point where they’ll be playing catch-up. Florida State is a great school but they really have nothing on UM.”
Rivals rates UM’s 2018 class second in the nation (behind Ohio State) and FSU’s seventh.
Hialeah Champgnat defensive end/linebacker Gregory Rousseau assures this 2018 class “definitely” will lift UM past FSU for years to come because “you’re bringing so much excitement to the program. It will be a home game when we get there in 2018. We definitely will have a much better chance. FSU didn’t offer me and that makes me want to go even harder.”
Defensive tackle Nesta Silvera, a key UM oral commitment at a need position, said this 2018 class of 19 oral commitments should raise UM to the top-10 status that FSU and Clemson have enjoyed, for the most part, recently, before FSU’s 1-2 start.
“If everybody sticks,” Silvera said, “it will be a game-changer for Miami, this ’18 class.”
But Carol City four-star running back and UM oral commit Camron Davis said the move past FSU has “got to start up this year with the class of 2017. When they set the tone, we will continue it.”
UM and FSU are directly competing for several 2018 players. South Dade three star linebacker Patrick Joyner, an FSU oral commitment, visited UM Sunday but told Canesport that it “would take a lot” for UM to lure him. UM and FSU are battling for Kissimmee four-star end Dennis Briggs, with UM in his top two.
• Mark Richt, asked Wednesday about whether this game can impact recruiting: “Sometimes it does, but sometimes it reveals to a young man where his allegiances are. Sometimes he’ll watch a game like that and he’ll start cheering for somebody, like, ‘Oh, maybe that’s my team.’ I think, win or lose, sometimes the kids know going in. Sometimes they learn in the middle of the game because of how they feel in their heart. And sometimes, whether a team wins or loses…obviously winning attracts people. That’s for sure.”
• Ahmmon Richards, who is looking like a first-round pick if he turns pro in 2019, is averaging 20 yards per catch in his career, which is kind of absurd.... UM remains very concerned about backup tight end, with Michael Irvin Jr’s blocking still an issue and former defensive end Scott Patchan not ready to help….
Malik Rosier has risen to 16th in the country in passer rating. Brad Kaaya was 40th last year... UM also has two of the nation’s top 15 backs in yards per carry average: Mark Walton fourth at 9.2 and Travis Homer 15th at 8.3. UM wants to get Homer involved more earlier in the game.
• Because of a looming storm in Tallahassee, consideration is being given to moving the UM-FSU game from 3:30 p.m. to noon Saturday, but no decision has been made. A decision is expected Thursday morning.
