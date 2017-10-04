Jeter trying to make amends after icon firings; Another Marlins record

More Videos 2:07 Haslem reacts to reports Wade could sign with Cleveland Pause 1:46 UM linebacker Michael Pinckney 1:38 Miami Dolphins Jay Cutler talks to media after practice 3:40 Marlins president David Samson gives farewell press conference 1:50 Adam Gase: 'Last game was a disaster' 0:56 Dolphins QB coach Hardegree on the quarterback situation after Tannehill's possible injury 2:25 UM QB Malik Rosier on his night against Duke 2:03 MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses the sale of the Marlins 1:31 Braxton Berrios comes home and leaves with a win 1:09 Ryan Tannehill talks about Monday's practice and not having 'time to relax' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Marlins' new owners talk about the future of the franchise Miami Marlins' Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman discuss their vision for the future of the franchise on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. Miami Marlins' Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman discuss their vision for the future of the franchise on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. Jose Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

