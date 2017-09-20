In this May 14, 2017, file photo, former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter waves to fans during a ceremony retiring his number at Yankee Stadium in New York. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Miami Marlins have told Major League Baseball they intend to sign an agreement to sell the team to a group that includes Jeter. The person confirmed the Marlins' plans to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, because the team had not commented publicly. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Marlins officials await word on fate; Jeter/Marlins notes

By Barry Jackson

bjackson@miamiherald.com

September 20, 2017 11:08 AM

A six-pack of Marlins notes on a Wednesday:

• A bunch of Marlins officials are eagerly awaiting clarity on their fate. When Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman visited with 14 Marlins department heads earlier this month, neither prospective new Marlins owner told any of them whether they would be kept.

Nor did they give the Marlins employees any time frame for when those decisions would be made. That has led to some internal anxiety, though everyone understands that it’s natural for the new owners to wait until they’re formally approved.

“Very much like Derek to keep things close to the vest,” one Marlins official said this week.

Don Mattingly did not meet with Jeter during his visit here and hasn’t talked to him at all. They have a good relationship but Mattingly - like everyone else - hasn’t been told if he will be retained.

Mattingly is highly competent and it would be surprising if he’s not back. But until Jeter starts informing people, there will be uneasiness in the organization.

• We’ve heard of no last minute hiccups in the Jeter/Sherman purchase, and the Marlins believe the sale will be approved by big league owners in the coming weeks. They hope owners vote, by phone, in the first week of October.

We continue to hear Yankees vice president/player development Gary Denbo as a top Jeter target for the front office. Former Cubs GM Jim Hendry, now a special assistant to Yankees GM Brian Cashman, also has been linked to Jeter.

• The Marlins quietly fired about 10 minor league employees, from strength coaches to trainers to a minor league pitching coach, and did it without feeling the need to run it by Sherman and Jeter. But a team official said this type of stuff is common for big league teams in September and telling the new owners isn’t necessary.

• Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria said he won’t explain his personal reasons for selling the team. But a Marlins executive said Loria, who borrowed a lot of money to cover expenses, “couldn’t sustain the losses any more” and payroll would need to be slashed if he stayed - which might happen with the new owners anyway.

• Associates of some Marlins minor leaguers aren’t happy that Loria did not want to spend the money to promote more players when big league rosters expanded in September. The Marlins promoted only three: Dillon Peters and Brian Anderson (two of their top prospects) and Javy Guerra.

The cost of promoting a player in September is about $70,000, and a Marlins official said Loria didn’t want to allocate the funds for a lot of call-ups.

• Giancarlo Stanton enters Wednesday with 55 homers. Nobody in big-league history has hit exactly 55 home runs in a season. There have been 18 instances in which a player hit more than 55, according to ESPN.

