Dolphins do something they hadn’t done in five years; Dolphins notes

A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Tuesday:

• For a team that allowed a league-worst 4.8 yards per carry last season, this was encouraging, even with the extremely small sample size:

Miami emerged from Sunday’s 19-17 win against the Chargers allowing just 3.1 yards per carry, 7th best in the league.

What’s more, after relinquishing 140 yards per game on the ground last season, Miami allowed just 44 on Sunday.

And there’s this: The Chargers’ 44 rushing yards were the fewest allowed by the Dolphins since Sept. 30, 2012, when Arizona mustered only 28.

“I thought we had very few missed tackles,” Adam Gase said. “The entire defense did a good job playing off each other. We had one that kind of got us for a longer run. For the most part, everybody was in the right gaps, playing fast, a lot of gang tackling. A lot of guys were around the ball, collapsing everything. Really good to see.”

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn stopped running the ball as much after watching Ndamukong Suh blow up a couple of plays early on. Suh had two tackles for loss.

“What I saw early was Suh dominating up front, and I got away from that,” Lynn said of the running game.

• Cody Parkey’s 54-yard field goal was the longest game-winning field goal in Dolphins history, according to the team.

Parkey grew up a Dolphins fan in Jupiter, attending about one game a year. Did he ever picture himself kicking a game-winner for the Dolphins?

“Growing up and watching Olindo Mare and all of those guys, watching those guys kick, I always thought it would be pretty cool to do so,” he said. “Now I’m here, so it’s awesome.”

• Parkey is now 6 for 6 in his career from 50 yards or more and he said he also makes a high percentage of those kicks in practice.

“I’m very confident in all of my kicks in that range and in,” he said. “I kind of treat them all the same. I’ve been very fortunate that they’re falling for me from that range. Anything that’s within my range that my leg can do, I feel like I’m a pretty accurate kicker. I go out there and try to kick it the same as I would an extra point, and not really try to emphasize it, and I think that’s maybe why I’ve had success. A little bit of luck here and there always helps, but I’m very blessed to be where I’m at.”

Gase said of the 1000-plus players who were released on Labor Day weekend, Parkey was the one Miami particularly targeted. Cleveland cut him Sept. 2 and Miami signed him a day later.

Said right tackle Ja’Wuan James: “He hasn’t missed since he has been here at practice, so we knew every time he kicked it, it’s probably going in. He’s a hometown hero right now. We’re happy for him and he definitely helped our team.”

• I asked Mike Pouncey if he still feels some rust or if he’s back to Pro Bowl caliber level. Pouncey on Sunday played his first full game since Nov. 13. PFF ranks him 18th among centers.

“I have to get better,” he said. “Week 1 was the start of what I can do.”

He said he never once thought about his previous hip injuries during the game.

• The Dolphins seem genuinely comfortable with alternating Anthony Steen and Jesse Davis at left guard, and one teammate privately raved about Davis. We’re told the Dolphins never even called to inquire about former 49ers starter Alex Boone after he was cut by Minnesota. Boone later signed with Arizona….

Meanwhile, rookie first-round defensive end Charles Harris had a quiet debut (one tackle, one quarterback hurry in 27 snaps) but said: “I thought I played well.”

He needs to continue to work on setting the edge. He believes the areas where he most needs growth are “reading and reacting and noticing play action” more quickly.

• The Dolphins have won 10 of their last 12 regular season games over two seasons – something they hadn’t done since 1992-93, when Don Shula was coach… What’s more, over the past 13 months, Miami has won six games in which it trailed in the fourth quarter.

Here's my look at the Dolphins' options with Lawrence Timmons and the cap consequences....