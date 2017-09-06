Dolphins players not happy about loss of bye; Heat signs guard; Fins/Heat notes

A six-pack of Dolphins and Heat notes on a Wednesday:
• Because Miami won’t practice for the rest of the week, Dolphins players weren’t made available to speak Wednesday about the NFL’s decision to reschedule this weekend’s game against Tampa Bay on Nov. 19, meaning the Dolphins and Buccaneers will play 16 consecutive weeks.
But Jarvis Landry explained Tuesday why that’s unappealing: “Listen, it’s a long season. Let’s be honest about it. It’s a long season, and I think the stretch after our bye week is probably one of the toughest – if you want to be real about it – probably the toughest in the NFL. That bye week will give us an opportunity to kind of get some guys healthy. In this NFL, in the league, you’re going to get banged up week in, week out.
“For us, that bye week, it comes at an appropriate time. For us, to keep it there would be huge; but I know there are unfortunate situations and it’s out of our hands and it’s up to the NFL and the teams to decide what happens; but we could use that bye at that time.”
Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe noted that in 1992, after Hurricane Andrew forced Dolphins-Patriots to be rescheduled for their week seven bye, both teams went a combined 7-13 after that canceled bye.
But some caveats to that: The Dolphins went 6-5 after that game and finished 11-5 and won the AFC East. New England, a bad team that year, finished 2-14.
• Advice to coaches of other teams: Don’t complain about anything having to do with this game being rescheduled. Chicago plays Tampa Bay next week and Bears coach John Fox today said having Tampa Bay’s opener vs. the Bears is "a bit of a disadvantage" for his team becauses teams are fired up for opening week. Whaaaaa! (Crying sound.)
Said Ndamukong Suh: “I’m definitely concerned about the community in South Florida as a whole. Really the whole state, especially with a state of emergency. Luckily, my family doesn’t like me so they’re up in Portland, Oregon and Detroit and up north.”
• Pro Football Focus said among Dolphins who made the 53 man roster, rookie cornerback Cordrea Tankersley graded out higher in preseason than any Dolphins defender... The Dolphins filled out their practice squad by re-signing linebacker Trevor Reilly and signing former Auburn defensive tackle Gabe Wright, who has appeared in 12 NFL games (five for Cleveland last season, seven for Detroit in 2015)
• Larry Drew II, the point guard who has been in Heat camp three times before and signed with Miami on Tuesday night, played 10 games for the Heat’s D-League team in South Dakota last season (averaging 8.1 points, 5.9 assists and shooting 40 percent from threes) and had very similar numbers during stints in Lithuania and Puerto Rico last season.
So Miami now has 18 players under contract, with the ability to sign two more for training camp.
• Center A.J. Hammons and power forward Jordan Mickey (who has a guaranteed contract) are the front-runners for the Heat’s 14th and 15th roster spots, but Miami will give a legitimate look at skilled shooter Matt Williams Jr. (the UCF rookie).
Two scouts, totally unprompted, both told us that they heard maturity concerns raised with Hammons (one directly from the Dallas Mavericks staff), so that will be worth monitoring.
• Guard Anthony Morrow, one of the better shooters left in free agency, is working out for Minnesota today and his camp talked to the Heat earlier this summer, but it was conveyed to him that there likely wouldn’t be interest after Miami picked up Wayne Ellington’s option.
Top remaining free agents: Tony Allen, Andrew Bogut, Boris Diaw, Mike Dunleavy, Monta Ellis, Aaron Brooks, Spencer Hawes, Brandon Jennings, David Lee, Shabazz Muhammad, Randy Foye, Kris Humphries, Roy Hibbert, Matt Barnes, Brandon Rush, Rodney Stuckey, Jason Terry, Marcus Thornton and Tyler Zeller.
Here’s my six-pack of UM notes today, including taking Arkansas State’s athletic director to task for tone-deaf comments.
