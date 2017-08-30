ESPN’s Gruden: Dolphins’ Cutler must prove he can win

ESPN’s Jon Gruden on Wednesday put the onus on Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler to finally prove that he’s a winning player.
“Cutler had one year with [now Dolphins coach] Adam Gase and I know statistically he had a pretty good season [but] it wasn't like they won a lot of games,” Gruden told me on an ESPN conference call promoting Monday Night Football. “Cutler has a lot to prove. That's one of the reasons he came back to play. He has got a lot to prove to football fans that he can win and win big. We all know he has got talent, understanding the system is a big story.
“But I think Cutler's No. 1 agenda is to win. And the Dolphins need him. They certainly need him.”
Cutler has a 68-71 career record, but just 12-23 the past three years for a poor Bears team.
The Bears were 6-10 during the one season that Gase was his offensive coordinator and 6-9 in the games Cutler played. Cutler posted a career-high passer rating that year (2015).
And Gruden suggested Cutler has enough around him to win.
“They've got a good defense,” Gruden said. “They have a great young running back [Jay Ajayi]. They have a receiver in [DeVante] Parker that's coming on. [Jarvis] Landry is an outstanding player. They have pieces. I can't wait to see if Cutler can do all the little things that I think he did not do in Chicago.
“That goes with taking care of the football, avoiding the catastrophic plays and finding ways to win. That's the one thing I would love to see Jay Cutler do, and that's find ways to put all the talent to use and be more consistent and take Miami back to the playoffs and hopefully deep into the playoffs. I'd like to see that.”
Here's my post with a six-pack of UM notes today, including a change in UM's policy on former players on the sideline....
