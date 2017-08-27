Dolphins, Landry camp discuss trade report

Dolphins management assured the Jarvis Landry camp on Sunday that the team is not considering offers for the veteran wide receiver in the wake of a report to the contrary, according to a source with direct knowledge.
The team also conveyed that it has no plans to trade him.
The Dolphins told Landry’s representation that there is no truth whatsoever to NFL insider Mike Lombardi’s Sunday tweet “that Miami will listen to offers on Jarvis Landry and seriously listen.”
Lombardi went to on to tweet that there are two “factors on Miami wanting to listen--1-not going to resign him and 2- [DeVante] Parker is going to get more involved.”
Lombardi also tweeted: “When I say "listen", the Dolphins have made it be known they will move him for the right price--they are as active as other teams talking.”
Lombardi, now working for The Ringer, insisted that his information comes from “a great source.”
And Lombardi has credibility; he has worked as an executive for the Raiders and Patriots and has many friends who still work in the league.
Landry is in the final year of a contract that will pay him $893,850 this season - less than more than 100 other receivers.
Landry’s agent, Damarius Bilbo, declined to comment.
But a team source said the Dolphins haven’t made a single offer to Landry on a multi-year extension. Bilbo said in June that Landry would not consider any offers once the regular season begins Sept. 10.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, asked about Landry last month, said the Dolphins will consider waiting until next spring and placing the franchise tag on him, which would pay him in the range of $15 million in 2018.
“I think he’s a great player–there’s no question about it,” Ross said on the first day of training camp. “I think he’s handled himself well. He didn’t hold out. It’s not a question of if we don’t sign him now, we lose him. We can franchise him and go from there. There’s a lot of opportunity for him to stay here. I hope he stays here, because he’s a great player.”
When asked if a deal would be struck before the season, Ross said, “I don’t know if it’s before the season, but like I said, it’s not really mandatory that we do it before the season.”
Landry and Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Landry’s friend and former LSU teammate, jointly own the NFL record for most catches over the first three seasons of a career (288).
Jay Cutler’s $10 million contract, combined with looming charges for filling out a practice squad, will leave the Dolphins with just $4.5 million in cap space entering the season barring further moves, said Jason Fitzgerald, founder of outsidethecap.com.
But the Dolphins showed no interest in making Landry a multiyear offer even before Ryan Tannehill’s injury necessitated the allocation of considerable cap space to Cutler.
The Dolphins have less than $3 million in projected cap space in 2018, not counting any space that they carry over.
