Marlins considering more trades; Jeter gets a boost

In this April 7, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter (2) adjusts his cap before the home opener baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium in New York. Jeter has had as close to perfect a career as a major leaguer can have. Still, five years from now, don't expect the New York Yankees' captain to be a unanimous selection to baseball's Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) Kathy Willens AP