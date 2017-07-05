Cornerback becomes sixth UM player to leave this year in search of more playing time

Cornerback Terrance Henley on Wednesday because the latest player to leave the University of Miami football team in search of more playing time.
Henley, a no-star recruit out of Pompano Beach Ely in 2015 and a late addition to that UM class, played in only three games last season, all on special teams.
He was buried on the depth chart behind Dee Delaney, Jhavonte Dean, Malek Young, Trajan Bandy, Michael Jackson and Ryan Mayes.
“I talked to Terrance and he felt like he would have more opportunities for playing time at another program,” coach Mark Richt said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”
Henley becomes the sixth player to leave UM in search of more playing time in recent months.
Jack Allison transfered to West Virginia, Gus Edwards to Rutgers, Sunny Odogwu to UCLA andJeff James to Copiah Lincoln Community College in Mississippi. Safety Cedrick Wright also left, but his new school is unknown.
Courtel Jenkins and Jovani Haskins, who had previous disciplinary issues, also left for reasons not related to playing time.
Jenkins, who was dismissed, has surfaced at the University of Houston, where he will play on a unit run by his former UM coordinator, Mark D’Onofrio.
Haskins, who left under murky circumstances, is joining Allison at West Virginia.
UM begins practice Aug. 1.
