Jeter travels to South Florida, addresses Marlins sale

A few quick Marlins notes on a Saturday:
• Derek Jeter came to South Florida this week to continue his pursuit of buying the Marlins and dined with Marlins president David Samson at The Four Seasons, according to non-baseball people who observed them.
One associate of Jeb Bush bemoaned how Jeter wanted total control, which had a major role in Bush exiting.
Jeffrey Loria has high regard for Jeter - and he will have every chance to close the deal - but Jeter still hasn’t been required to give definitive proof, in writing, that he has the money to get the deal done.
And the Tagg Romney group, which also hasn’t given definitive proof, remains in contention and still has a chance here.
The Marlins are negotiating purchase agreements with both Jeter and Romney.
• Peculiar things happen with the Marlins, and here’s another: According to the team, reliever Junichi Tazawa’s rehab assignment was delayed because his interpreter quit and he and the Marlins need to hire another one so he doesn’t have to go to Jupiter alone and potentially get lost or confused.
• Adam Conley had his best of four starts at Triple A New Orleans, pitching six innings and allowing one run and four hits against Red Rock, getting a no decision. He’s 0-2 with a 4.58 ERA.
• Ten times in their first 24 seasons, the Marlins have homered twice in the first inning. Fewer than 60 games into their 25th season, they’ve done it three times.
• Remember all the talk about whether Justin Bour could hit lefties? He entered Saturday hitting .359 against lefties, second-best in baseball among lefty hitters behind Corey Dickerson. His five homers against lefties are tied for the most by left-handed hitters.
• Edinson Volquez, pitching this afternoon against Arizona, entered with the second-lowest run support in the NL and fourth-lowest in the Majors.
