Another encouraging Tannehill sign; Undrafted WR emerges; Dolphins notes

A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Friday:
• What’s most encouraging about Ryan Tannehill is: A) how he improved under Adam Gase and B) how he’s back to 100 percent (in his estimation) after a frightening knee injury.
But to a lesser extent, this is also heartening to the Dolphins: He continues to emerge as a leader, which is vital to the quarterback position.
Tannehill’s ability to be a vocal, in-your-face leader had been a serious question, even a bit of a concern, earlier in his career. It shouldn’t be now.
“Well, even as a rookie, I thought he was very poised and had great leadership qualities,” said new tight end Anthony Fasano, who played with Tannehill his rookie season before leaving and returning to the Dolphins this offseason. “(He’s a) smart, athletic player but that’s just grown. I think he’s vocal. He’s definitely the team leader. Everyone knows it. He commands it in the meeting rooms and in the huddle. I think it’s just the natural progression for him.”
Tannehill arranged informal passing drills with his receivers, running backs and tight ends at Nova Southern University in March, and attendance was nearly perfect.
“Everyone – most everyone – came,” Fasano said. “The willingness to work, encouragement and the quick pace and everyone was on the same page pretty quickly. (From) where I’ve been, that
• Fasano, 33, has noticed changes since his first stint here (2008-2012).
“I just think that the competitiveness and pretty much the day-to-day atmosphere has really increased – the tempo of practice, the speed, the willingness to work,” Fasano said. “Not that it was lacking in the past, but it’s exceptionally high right now…
“It starts with coach Gase and what he brings and the culture he brings to our meetings every day. It kind of permeates through our team. I wasn’t here last year, but I can see from some of the film I watched early last year to now, a lot has changed for the better.”
Fasano, incidentally, never thought much about the Dolphins before free agency. But once Dion Sims bolted for Chicago, everything came together quickly.
“When Dion went to Chicago, I think it became more of a realistic opportunity,” Fasano said. “But I have always kept a home here. I was going to live here after playing or wherever I ended up anyway. So it was kind of a natural process and made sense for me and my family.”
Fasano was Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 blocking tight end last season.
“I welcome it with open arms. I think that’s part of how I’ve changed as a player. Recently (I’ve) been on teams that have kind of a more pass-dominant tight end and I’ve been the in-between motion, run-blocking guy, and I’ve embraced that. I try to work on that while also not neglecting the pass game and third down and key catches at certain times. So that’s kind of how my game is molded.”
• I was really impressed with undrafted Arkansas receiver Drew Morgan during Thursday’s practice, the third of the offseason and first open to the media. He repeatedly got open and caught at least four passes. He also received some work with the first team.
Meanwhile, Rashawn Scott made a nice catch contorting his body.
Let’s make this clear: Leonte Carroo might be the front-runner for the No. 4 receiver job based on draft pedigree, but it is far from certain that he will make the team. There are several formidable challengers.
• Gase said he planned to use Jakeem Grant on the outside, instead of merely in the slot, at receiver, and we saw some of that Thursday. Grant is still working to polish his route running.
• The chemistry between Tannehill and DeVante Parker was very encouraging Thursday, with Parker catching at least three passes. But the chemistry between Tannehill and new tight end Julius Thomas remains a work in progress, which is to be expected.
### Though Walt Aikens remains at safety, he lined up in a boundary corner type role multiple times on Thursday, covering UM’s Malcolm Lewis at least twice. Aikens defended one of those passes well but Lewis caught another on a comeback route.
