Evaluators assess Dolphins’ sixth-round pick Taylor

Reaction on Oklahoma State defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, selected by the Dolphins with the 194th pick in Saturday’s draft:
• Had seven sacks last season and Taylor’s 43 total pressures tied for 11th among all interior defensive linemen in 2016 and he had five blocked kicks, too.
• ESPN’s Todd McShay: “Ran a 5.07 at the Combine, which is a good time for a defensive tackle. Two year starter. He’s got these long arms, he’s got quickness, power, a lot of ability to work with. He’s a one-gap penentrator type who has got to continue to develop his technique, his hand usage and has to become more stout to anchor vs. the run. At this point in the draft, there’s enough ability there to feel good about bringing him in and see what he does.”
• Pro Football Focus’ review:
What he does best:
Tremendously powerful, uses heavy hands to shock lineman as he engages.
Consistently stands up blockers on initial contact.
Flashes ability to generate vertical movement against single blocks in the run game.
Displays good leverage and strength when bull rushing, consistently able to collapse the pocket.
Possesses sufficient power to disengage opposing lineman with just one arm.
Multi-dimensional pass-rusher, beat blocks using the swim, rip and arm over moves intermittently.
Forces offensive lineman to overextend with a developed push/pull move.
Sufficiently athletic for the position, unbalanced offensive lineman with quickness occasionally.
Refined upper body technique, displays good hand placement and ability to “get skinny” to penetrate.
Biggest concern:
Fails to consistently shed in the ground game, despite generating an early advantage in reps.
Lacks patience to find the ball, occasionally loses gap discipline.
Overly aggressive at times, widens lanes with attempts to penetrate.
Rarely generates pressure if initially blocked, lacks a variety of counter moves.
Not the stoutest against double teams, can be surprised by blindside chips.
Not the smoothest when required to change direction.
PFF’s Bottom line: “If not for the depth in this class of defensive lineman, Taylor would undoubtedly have received more attention. He put together a remarkably impressive junior year, flashing an outstanding physical skillset. Taylor is already a well-developed pass-rusher, despite his tender years. In order to succeed at nose tackle in the NFL, however, he’ll need to improve against the run. Although Taylor flashed a spectacular skillset, consistency remains elusive.”
• NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:
STRENGTHS: “Fires out of his stance with some gas. Can win the early battle for neutral zone. Able to create push at point of attack and make plays on other side of line. Plus upper body strength. Bench-press numbers are impressive. Can toss blockers aside and win the gap late in the rep. Has long arms and active hands in passing lane. Motor is adequate and he'll give an honest chase to the ball. Not a stagnant rusher. Looks to find blocker's edge and has posted solid sack production.”
WEAKNESSES: “Top heavy with stiff ankles and an overall lack of functional flexibility in his play. Short-area quickness is somewhat limited. High center of gravity and narrow base allows blockers to wash him down in space and turn him out of his run fit with base blocks. Upright as a pass rusher and can be redirected too easily. Unable to gain ground with lateral movement, stunting his effectiveness in twist game as pass rusher.”
Zierlein’s BOTTOM LINE: “Taylor has consecutive seasons of good production in the pass-happy Big 12, but he lacks the consistent contact balance and anchor that teams will be looking for from an interior defender. His ability to disrupt off the snap with quickness and strength gives him a chance to get a foot in the door as a rotational tackle.”
Here’s the reaction on Dolphins’ pick Isaac Asiata, with Mel Kiper and Todd McShay disagreeing.
And here’s what analysts had to say about Miami’s other fifth round pick, Davon Godchaux.
Comments