Details on where UM quarterback battle stands heading into final scrimmage

1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft Pause

1:58 Dolphins GM Chris Grier on plans for upcoming NFL draft

46:37 Pat Riley addresses the media after the 2016-17 season

0:26 Pat Riley talks about plans for free agency

1:20 Pat Riley addresses the Chris Bosh situation

0:59 Surveillance video shows violent fight between man and woman on bus (Graphic Content)

3:32 Pat Riley discusses Miami Heat's offseason, Dwyane Wade's departure

0:58 Wade on Riley: 'I have nothing to squash, I'm thankful for what we were able to build here'

0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables