Miami Dolphins summon two more defensive backs to team headquarters

We’ve detailed, over the past several weeks, the identity of 16 of the maximum 30 permitted non-local players that the Dolphins have invited to meet with coaches and executives at team headquarters.

And NFL Network’s Albert Breer added two new ones to the list on Monday: UF safety Marcus Maye and Clemons cornerback Cordrea Tankersley.

(The Dolphins do not announce their draft prospect visits, with the hope the information will not get out.)

Maye was named a first team All American in 2015 but missed three games to end last season because of a broken arm. The negative: He allowed 10 touchdown receptions in his career at UF, according to nfl.com.

Zierlein called Maye an “interchangeable safety with the instincts of a free safety and the physicality of a box player. Thrives as a downhill player and has the instincts and speed to operate effectively from both single-high and two-deep looks. Has the physical attributes and intelligence to step into a starter's role early on and will be a strong contributor on special teams.”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose Pause 0:25 Trump gets nudge from First Lady to raise hand for National Anthem 2:18 Heat's Erik Spolestra talks about the 'special season' 0:26 Heat's Dion Waiters talks about preparing for next season 2:15 Erik Spoelstra: This felt like a playoff game 1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft 2:22 Examining North Korea’s missiles 1:21 Haslem: 'They have nothing to be ashamed of.' 0:54 Dragic: 'I would trade .500 for making the playoffs.' 2:07 Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside on Goran Dragic: "I call him Drago. Told him Rocky got him tonight." Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft The Dolphins have a ton of needs, but here's who Adam Beasley thinks the team might pick in this year's draft. Eric Garland and Adam Beasley McClatchy

Of the Dolphins’ 18 confirmed visits, Maye is the fifth safety, joining Texas A&M’s Justin Evans (visiting this week, as we’ve reported), NC State’s Josh Jones, Connecticut’s Obi Melifonwu and Central Florida’s Shaquil Girffin.

Tankerlsey had nine interceptions the past two years, including four picks this past season, 11 pass breakups and six tackles for loss. He was third-team All-American.

Zierlein’s assessment on NFL.com:

STRENGTHS: “Angular build with good length. Looks to harass and smother receiver for as long as he can. Runs with access to a second gear when needed. Two-year starter with experience in a variety of coverages. Disruptive at the catch point using full arm extension to maximize his length. Ball production was very good; had eight interceptions in just two years as a starter. Shut down Virginia Tech's Bucky Hodges in conference championship game, holding him to one catch and grabbing two interceptions. Soft hands will pluck it out of the air if he gets into position. Gets desired depth in Cover-2 responsibilities, balancing between high and low. Comes to balance and squares up as a tackler. Looks to tackle low and springs into ball carriers with aggressive shoulder aimed at their thighs.”

WEAKNESSES: “Anticipation and instincts slightly below average. Eyes are unsure and can be slow to process and react. Lacks bend in his backpedal and bail techniques. Struggles to sink and redirect quickly for transitions forward against comeback routes. Allows too much route separation from off coverage and will need to squeeze tighter on next level. Balance concerns in coverage. Feet and hips can be clunky when it's time to open and run out of press shuffle. Will panic when he gets behind on vertical routes and starts to grab. Had eight pass-interference calls against him in two season. Inconsistent in finding the ball when back is to the quarterback. Needs to add more muscle to frame.”

BOTTOM LINE: “Has an impressive body of work as a lockdown, boundary cornerback but he has some holes in his transitions that could open the door for more separation on the next level. While he's not always the most fluid in coverage, his 6-foot-1 frame and eight interceptions will be the two numbers some teams will focus heavily on. If he runs well at pre-draft workouts, his stock could soar thanks to his size and production.”