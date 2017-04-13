Sports Buzz

Barry Jackson

April 13, 2017

A look at Heat's cap situation and available NBA free agents this summer

The Heat, once it purges Chris Bosh’s salary from its cap in the next couple of months, could have $39.5 million in cap space this summer, enough to sign a max player but not leaving much room for much else significant.

Barring trades, five veterans under contract will account for $54.5 million of Miami’s cap – Hassan Whiteside at $23.8 million, Goran Dragic at $17 million, Tyler Johnson at $5.8 million, Josh McRoberts at $6 million (unlikely to exercise his opt out) and Justise Winslow (at $1.9 million).

Though the new labor agreement raises Winslow’s salary to $2.7 million, a league source said only $1.9 million will count against the Heat’s cap because he was a first-round pick.

So that’s $54.5 million.

Throw in Josh Richardson at $1.5 million, Rodney McGruder at $1.3 million and Okaro White at $905,000, and that’s $58.2 million for eight players.

Because the league requires modest cap holds for unfilled roster spots up to 12, that accounts for another $3.3 million for four spots, leaving the Heat with $61.5 million in cap commitments with a projected $101 million cap.

A few caveats: First, one of the cap holds could be higher than a league minimum salary, depending on where Miami drafts. So that could erode cap space by a $1 million or more.

Also, to achieve that cap space, that presumes Dion Waiters opts out of a deal that would pay him $3.1 million next season and Willie Reed opts out of a deal that would pay him $1.5 million.

The cap scenario also would be based on Miami renouncing Luke Babbitt and thus purging a $1.4 million cap hold. And it would not include the $6.3 million due Wayne Ellington if the Heat guarantees his salary by the July 7 deadline.

So figure on Heat cap space realistically being in the $37 million to $38 million range.

It the Heat can sign Utah’s Gordon Hayward, he would have a first-year max of $31 million, leaving Miami with little room to add others.

Incidentally, the Heat will have a first-round pick, with a 98.2 percent chances it’s 14th and a 1.8 percent chance of it being in the top three.

The Heat does not have a second-round pick.

A look at impending unrestricted free agents, this list courtesy of ESPN.com, with T meaning team option and P meaning player option:

ATLANTA

Restricted

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Unrestricted

Jose Calderon

Kris Humphries

Ersan Ilyasova

Paul Millsap (P)

Mike Muscala

Thabo Sefolosha

BOSTON

Restricted

Kelly Olynyk

Unrestricted

Gerald Green

Jonas Jerebko

Amir Johnson

James Young

BROOKLYN

Restricted

K.J. McDaniels (T)

Unrestricted

Randy Foye

Greivis Vasquez

CHARLOTTE

Restricted

Christian Wood (T)

Unrestricted

Brian Roberts

Ramon Sessions (T)

CHICAGO

Restricted

Cristiano Felicio

Joffrey Lauvergne

Nikola Mirotic

Michael Carter-Williams

Unrestricted

Anthony Morrow

Dwyane Wade (P)

CLEVELAND

Restricted

None

Unrestricted

James Jones

Kyle Korver

DeAndre Liggins (T)

Larry Sanders (T)

Deron Williams

Derrick Williams

DALLAS

Restricted

Yogi Ferrell (T)

Nerlens Noel

Unrestricted

Dirk Nowitzki (T)

DENVER

Restricted

Mason Plumlee

Unrestricted

Danilo Gallinari (P)

Roy Hibbert

DETROIT

Restricted

Reggie Bullock

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Unrestricted

Aron Baynes (P)

Beno Udrih

GOLDEN STATE

Restricted

James Michael McAdoo

Unrestricted

Matt Barnes

Ian Clark

Stephen Curry

Kevin Durant (P)

Andre Iguodala

Shaun Livingston

JaVale McGee

Zaza Pachulia

David West

HOUSTON

Restricted

Bobby Brown

Troy Williams

Unrestricted

Nene Hilario

INDIANA

Restricted

None

Unrestricted

Lavoy Allen (T)

Aaron Brooks

C.J. Miles (P)

Jeff Teague

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Restricted

None

Unrestricted

Alan Anderson

Brandon Bass

Raymond Felton

Blake Griffin (ETO)

Luc Richard Mbah a Moute (P)

Chris Paul (ETO)

J.J. Redick

Marreese Speights (P)

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Restricted

None

Unrestricted

Tyler Ennis

Thomas Robinson

Metta World Peace

Nick Young (P)

MEMPHIS

Restricted

JaMychal Green

Wayne Selden (T)

Unrestricted

Tony Allen

Vince Carter

Zach Randolph

MIAMI

Restricted

None

Unrestricted

Luke Babbitt

Udonis Haslem

James Johnson

Josh McRoberts (P)

Willie Reed (P)

Dion Waiters (P)

MILWAUKEE

Restricted

Tony Snell

Unrestricted

Michael Beasley

Spencer Hawes (P)

Greg Monroe (P)

Jason Terry

MINNESOTA

Restricted

Shabazz Muhammad

Unrestricted

Omri Casspi

Adreian Payne

Brandon Rush

NEW ORLEANS

Restricted

None

Unrestricted

Dante Cunningham (P)

Jrue Holiday

Donatas Motiejunas

NEW YORK KNICKS

Restricted

Ron Baker

Unrestricted

Justin Holiday

Derrick Rose

Sasha Vujacic

OKLAHOMA CITY

Restricted

Jerami Grant (T)

Andre Roberson

Unrestricted

Norris Cole

Nick Collison

Taj Gibson

ORLANDO

Restricted

None

Unrestricted

Jeff Green

Jodie Meeks

Damjan Rudez

PHILADELPHIA

Restricted

Alex Poythress

Unrestricted

Robert Covington (T)

Sergio Rodriguez

Tiago Splitter

PHOENIX

Restricted

Alex Len

Alan Williams

Unrestricted

Ronnie Price

PORTLAND

NONE

SACRAMENTO

Restricted

Langston Galloway (P)

Ben McLemore

Unrestricted

Darren Collison

Tyreke Evans

Rudy Gay (P)

Ty Lawson

SAN ANTONIO

Restricted

Jonathon Simmons

Unrestricted

Joel Anthony

Dewayne Dedmon (P)

Pau Gasol (P)

Manu Ginobili

David Lee (P)

Patty Mills

TORONTO

Restricted

None

Unrestricted

Serge Ibaka

Kyle Lowry (ETO)

Patrick Patterson

P.J. Tucker

UTAH

Restricted

Joe Ingles

Unrestricted

Gordon Hayward (P)

George Hill

Shelvin Mack

Jeff Withey

WASHINGTON

Restricted

Bojan Bogdanovic

Trey Burke

Otto Porter Jr.

Unrestricted

Brandon Jennings

