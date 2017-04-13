A look at Heat’s cap situation and available NBA free agents this summer

The Heat, once it purges Chris Bosh’s salary from its cap in the next couple of months, could have $39.5 million in cap space this summer, enough to sign a max player but not leaving much room for much else significant.
Barring trades, five veterans under contract will account for $54.5 million of Miami’s cap – Hassan Whiteside at $23.8 million, Goran Dragic at $17 million, Tyler Johnson at $5.8 million, Josh McRoberts at $6 million (unlikely to exercise his opt out) and Justise Winslow (at $1.9 million).
Though the new labor agreement raises Winslow’s salary to $2.7 million, a league source said only $1.9 million will count against the Heat’s cap because he was a first-round pick.
So that’s $54.5 million.
Throw in Josh Richardson at $1.5 million, Rodney McGruder at $1.3 million and Okaro White at $905,000, and that’s $58.2 million for eight players.
Because the league requires modest cap holds for unfilled roster spots up to 12, that accounts for another $3.3 million for four spots, leaving the Heat with $61.5 million in cap commitments with a projected $101 million cap.
A few caveats: First, one of the cap holds could be higher than a league minimum salary, depending on where Miami drafts. So that could erode cap space by a $1 million or more.
Also, to achieve that cap space, that presumes Dion Waiters opts out of a deal that would pay him $3.1 million next season and Willie Reed opts out of a deal that would pay him $1.5 million.
The cap scenario also would be based on Miami renouncing Luke Babbitt and thus purging a $1.4 million cap hold. And it would not include the $6.3 million due Wayne Ellington if the Heat guarantees his salary by the July 7 deadline.
So figure on Heat cap space realistically being in the $37 million to $38 million range.
It the Heat can sign Utah’s Gordon Hayward, he would have a first-year max of $31 million, leaving Miami with little room to add others.
Incidentally, the Heat will have a first-round pick, with a 98.2 percent chances it’s 14th and a 1.8 percent chance of it being in the top three.
The Heat does not have a second-round pick.
A look at impending unrestricted free agents, this list courtesy of ESPN.com, with T meaning team option and P meaning player option:
ATLANTA
Restricted
Unrestricted
Paul Millsap (P)
BOSTON
Restricted
Unrestricted
BROOKLYN
Restricted
K.J. McDaniels (T)
Unrestricted
CHARLOTTE
Restricted
Christian Wood (T)
Unrestricted
Ramon Sessions (T)
CHICAGO
Restricted
Unrestricted
Dwyane Wade (P)
CLEVELAND
Restricted
None
Unrestricted
DeAndre Liggins (T)
Larry Sanders (T)
DALLAS
Restricted
Yogi Ferrell (T)
Unrestricted
Dirk Nowitzki (T)
DENVER
Restricted
Unrestricted
Danilo Gallinari (P)
DETROIT
Restricted
Unrestricted
Aron Baynes (P)
GOLDEN STATE
Restricted
Unrestricted
Kevin Durant (P)
HOUSTON
Restricted
Unrestricted
INDIANA
Restricted
None
Unrestricted
Lavoy Allen (T)
C.J. Miles (P)
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS
Restricted
None
Unrestricted
Blake Griffin (ETO)
Chris Paul (ETO)
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
Restricted
None
Unrestricted
Nick Young (P)
MEMPHIS
Restricted
Wayne Selden (T)
Unrestricted
MIAMI
Restricted
None
Unrestricted
Josh McRoberts (P)
Willie Reed (P)
Dion Waiters (P)
MILWAUKEE
Restricted
Unrestricted
Spencer Hawes (P)
Greg Monroe (P)
MINNESOTA
Restricted
Unrestricted
NEW ORLEANS
Restricted
None
Unrestricted
Dante Cunningham (P)
NEW YORK KNICKS
Restricted
Unrestricted
OKLAHOMA CITY
Restricted
Jerami Grant (T)
Unrestricted
ORLANDO
Restricted
None
Unrestricted
PHILADELPHIA
Restricted
Unrestricted
Robert Covington (T)
PHOENIX
Restricted
Unrestricted
PORTLAND
NONE
SACRAMENTO
Restricted
Unrestricted
Rudy Gay (P)
SAN ANTONIO
Restricted
Unrestricted
Dewayne Dedmon (P)
Pau Gasol (P)
David Lee (P)
TORONTO
Restricted
None
Unrestricted
Kyle Lowry (ETO)
UTAH
Restricted
Unrestricted
Gordon Hayward (P)
WASHINGTON
Restricted
Unrestricted
