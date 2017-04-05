James Johnson making first Heat start; Heat tiebreaker update

1:49 Miami Beach pump stations before and after Pause

1:43 Animation shows potential flood risk in Miami Beach

1:30 King tide arrives in South Florida

4:27 Scientists questioned by Miami Beach commission about waste in bay

0:45 These thieves case a Collins Ave Condo, then steal $11k motorcycle

1:07 Renovation of the Miami Beach Convention Center

1:11 Don Mattingly gives his thoughts on Derek Jeter owning a MLB franchise

1:20 Man freed after being convicted of murder as teen

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason