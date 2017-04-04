Romo replaces Simms; Beadle replaces Steele; Thoughts, details, reaction

2:22 Ellington: "We're excited for this road trip." Pause

7:13 Saving wild horses - and convicts

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

1:08 5 things to know about the California marijuana proposition

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

3:59 Pot and the presidency

1:24 Astronaut Peggy Whitson works after record-setting spacewalk

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds