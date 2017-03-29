NBA says Heat benefitted from bad non-calls late in win against Detroit

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night Pause

2:22 Police investigating hit-and-run in South Beach

2:53 Ultra Music Festival Day 3

2:03 Mayor Tómas Regalado and the State of the City Address

1:31 Prison guards respond to a collapsed Darren Rainey

0:42 Masked men burglarize Doral cellphone store

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:51 Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

1:20 The fast food bandit made off with $794 from Burger King last week