Dolphins’ Gase explains why he never scolded players for celebration penalties

At the NFL owner’s meetings in Arizona this week, Dolphins coach Adam Gase became a bit uncomfortable during an NFL video presentation of taunting and celebration penalties.
And with good reason: The Dolphins were prominently displayed in the video.
"That was bad when we’re watching the celebration tape and we’re on there like five times for the taunting and I’m going, ‘God this is not good,'" Gase said Tuesday. "Everybody’s probably looking at me like we’re the most undisciplined team in football."
But Gase wasn’t particularly troubled by it.
"There are negatives to some of the things that happened last year with the taunting and personal fouls but you know what, that’s a little bit of who we were," Gase said. "We were the team that everybody kept saying what we couldn’t do. That was the attitude we brought every week. That’s why I never said anything. Because I wanted our guys to be who we were and I wanted people and our guys to make sure that they played with everything they possibly had.
"If that meant we got a 15-yard penalty because Jarvis (Landry) got some kind of celebration penalty or taunting penalty, we’re going to live with it. And I wasn’t going to say anything because I wanted to make sure our guys played with every ounce of passion."
NFL executive Troy Vincent suggested there would be discussion about celebration penalties and whether there should be more leniency.
No rule regarding that was adopted Tuesday, but Gase said if there were more leniency permitted, "I know [assistant head coach/special teams coach Darren] Rizzi would be excited because he’s tired of kicking off from the 20.”
Here were the rules adopted Tuesday:
• Rule suggested By Philadelphia; Prohibits the "leaper" block attempt on field goal and extra point plays. (Final language will be available on NFLCommunications.com)
• Rule proposed by Competition Committee; Makes permanent the rule that disqualifies a player who is penalized twice in one game for certain types of unsportsmanlike conduct fouls.
• Rule proposed by Competition Committee; Changes the spot of the next snap after a touchback resulting from a free kick to the 25-yard line for one year only.
• Rule proposed by Competition Committee; Gives a receiver running a pass route defenseless player protection.
• Rule proposed by Competition Committee; Makes crackback blocks prohibited by a backfield player who is in motion, even if he is not more than two yards outside the tackle when the ball is snapped.
• Rule proposed by Competition Committee; Replaces the sideline replay monitor with a hand-held device and authorizes designated members of the Officiating department to make the final decision on replay reviews.
• Rule proposed by Competition Committee; Makes it Unsportsmanlike Conduct to commit multiple fouls during the same down designed to manipulate the game clock.
• Rule proposed By Competition Committee; Makes actions to conserve time illegal after the two-minute warning of either half.
