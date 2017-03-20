Next three Heat opponents are top-10 in points. Heat defense better improve.

8:48 Lots of liquor. So little time Pause

4:35 Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones claims conditions improving in Florida's prisons

0:50 Opa-locka residents protest outside city hall

7:30 Plundering a small town

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a symbol of autism awareness

2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera

1:24 The Florida Grand Opera revives the story of famed Cuban dissident writer Reinaldo Arenas in ‘Before Night Falls.’