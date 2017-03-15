Barry Jackson

March 15, 2017 4:09 PM

Kaaya, Jon Gruden TV special set and Kaaya shares love of The U

By Barry Jackson

UM hasn’t had a quarterback drafted before the seventh round since Craig Erickson in the fourth in 1992. Brad Kaaya likely will end that streak.

And Kaaya was selected as one of seven quarterback subjects for Jon Gruden’s QB camp series.

On Wednesday, ESPN released two short clips from the Kaaya episode.

In one of those clips, Kaaya told Gruden: “It’s an honor to be able to put the U on. To know that that U carries weight. Where ever you go, that U carries weight. No matter how the season is going, no matter what it’s like… we’re 6-6, 8-4, 9-4, teams are all going to play us the same because it’s the U.”

Of a hard hit he took in his first college game against Louisville said, Kaaya told Gruden: “This is a tough way to start. But I learned a lot. I knew there would be times were I’d have to take shots and I wasn’t going to feel great. But at the end of the day, this ‘U’ means a lot more than my body, than someone else’s body, than anyone else around me.”

The Kaaya episode debuts at 12:30 a.m. on Friday, April 14 on ESPN2.

• As we reported last month, Al Quadin Muhammad said he appreciated that UM is allowing him to participate in the school’s Pro Day on March 29 but is disappointed and hurt that he can’t work out on campus otherwise.

AQM and Jermaine Grace were dismissed from the program last August because UM believed they took free exotic rental cars from a Miami Beach dealership.

UM announced today that Grace also has been invited to the school’s Pro Day.

Here are the others scheduled to participate:

DB Jamal Carter

DB Adrian Colbert

WR Stacy Coley

DL Standish Dobard

DB Corn Elder

OL Danny Isidora

DB Rayshawn Jenkins

QB Brad Kaaya

WR Malcolm Lewis

TE David Njoku

P Justin Vogel

FB Marquez Williams

RB Joe Yearby

Here is my Dolphins post today with fallout on the Dolphins moving on from two Hurricanes.

Here is my Heat post today with lots of nuggets.

Barry Jackson

