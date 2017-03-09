Dolphins tender Thomas, negotiate with others

A few Dolphins items on Thursday morning:
• The Dolphins tendered safety Michael Thomas at the lowest possible amount on Thursday, and they would not receive compensation if he signs elsewhere and Miami opts not to match.
Thomas would make $1.8 million if he signs the deal, a big raise over his $675,000 salary last season.
Thomas is permitted to speak with other teams until April 21, with the Dolphins retaining the right to match any offer.
He started 13 games in 2015 and eight last season.
The Dolphins want to sign at least one safety to replace injured Isa Abdul-Quddus and would need to sign two if Thomas leaves.
Thomas has had value for the Dolphins as a high-end special teams player, as a safety and working in the slot in nickel packages.
The Dolphins have multiple free agent safety options, including Jacksonville’s Jonathan Cyprien (an FIU alum), Dallas’ JJ Wilcox, New England’s Duron Harmon, Houston’s Quintin Demps (considered a secondary option for Miami), among others.
• The Dolphins have been trying to work out a longterm deal with linebacker Kiko Alonso before Thursday’s 4 p.m. tender deadline. If they cannot, they will tender him for one year.
• The Dolphins had a preliminary conversation with the representation for Bills free agent outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander on Tuesday but nothing had materialized as of Wednesday night. Alexander, 33, had 12.5 sacks in a breakout season last year.
• The Dolphins have been non-committal with free agent linebacker Spencer Paysinger, eager to get through the first wave of free agency before making a decision.
