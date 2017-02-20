Eye-opening Ajayi numbers; Albert in Jacksonville on Monday

Couple Dolphins news items on a Monday:
▪ Nice gesture by Jay Ajayi, who spent $5,459 to buy $499 drones for each of the team’s 11 offensive linemen and tight ends.
The Yuneec Breeze drones are 4K selfie cams weighing less than one pound.
But while Ajayi’s blockers did good work for him at times, they could have done better, according to analysis from KC Joyner of ESPN.com.
Ajayi last season finished fourth in rushing with 1,272 yards and seventh in average at 4.9 per carry.
But Joyner tells us Ajayi received good blocking on only 35 percent of his carries, which was 31st among qualifying running backs — meaning 30 running backs got better blocking that Ajayi did.
Ajayi averaged 11 yards when he had good blocking
He averaged just 1.7 when he had bad blocking, slightly above the league average.
▪ Branden Albert, who remains on the Dolphins’ roster but not in the team’s plans, was in Jacksonville at 11:30 a.m. Monday, taking a physical and meeting with coaches, according to Albert’s representatives.
But Albert’s reps said on the record Monday that a contract hasn’t been discussed yet. And that’s obviously a necessary step for this deal to be completed.
According to The Herald’s Armando Salguero, the Dolphins will be receiving a 2018 late-round draft pick, not tight end Julius Thomas.
The Thomas element of the trade didn’t happen because he and the Dolphins couldn’t agree on a restructured contract, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported.
[UPDATE: The Dolphins are acquiring Thomas for a late-round draft pick, according to multiple reports at 5:15 p.m. Monday].
