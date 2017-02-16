Whiteside eyeing history; Heat has disadvantage before trade deadline

A few Heat notes as we start the All-Star break:
• Hassan Whiteside is trying to become only the third player this century to lead the NBA in two different statistical categories in consecutive seasons.
Whiteside, who led the league in blocks last season, goes to the All-Star break leading the league in rebounding at 14.1.
“This would be something very impressive,” he said. “Leading the league in anything is really tough. Night in, night out, you have a group of coaches telling their whole team: This guy is the best in the NBA at doing this and every night they're trying to stop you from doing this. Leading the NBA in anything is a very hard feat.”
Per Elias, Chris Paul led the NBA in steals in 2012-13 and assists in 2013-14.
Dwight Howard led in rebounds in 2007-08 and blocks in 2008-09.
Whiteside seemed disappointed about not making the All-Star Game.
“I would have loved for a center to represent the East; that’s not what the fans want to see” he told our Manny Navarro, Fox Sports Sun’s Jason Jackson and other writers in Houston on Wednesday.
Manny has more interesting Whiteside stuff from Houston here.
• One disadvantage for the Heat with the trade deadline looming:
Miami cannot trade any first round pick before 2023 and any second round pick before 2022. Miami isn’t permitted to trade first-round picks in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 and owes its 2018 first-rounder (top-seven protected in 2018, unprotected in 2019) and an unprotected 2021 to Phoenix in the Goran Dragic deal.
• The Heat goes to the break two games back of No. 8 Detroit and 2.5 back of No. 7 Chicago, which plays Boston on Thursday.
• The Heat goes to the All-Star break having tied the franchise record (set in 1994) for consecutive games scoring 100 points or more (14 in a row).
And yet, because of the team’s poor start, Miami ranks only 24th in the NBA in scoring at 101.5 per game and 18th in shooting percentage at 45.2.
In terms of scoring, three Heat starters rank among the top quarter of players at their position.
Whiteside is fourth among centers in scoring at 16.8 per game. Goran Dragic is 10th among point guards at 20.3. And Dion Waiters is 13th among shooting guards at 15.9. Also, Tyler Johnson is 18th among shooting guards at 13.8.
• Forbes this week rated the Heat as the 10th-most valuable franchise in the NBA. Here’s the top 10:
The 2017 Top 10 Most Valuable Teams in the NBA:
Rank
Team
Owners
Current Value ($bil)
1-Year Value Change (%)
Revenue ($mil)
Operating Income ($mil)
1
New York Knicks
Madison Square Garden Company
$3.3
10%
$376
$141.2
2
Los Angeles Lakers
Jerry Buss Family Trusts, Philip Anschutz
3.0
11
333
119.2
3
Golden State Warriors
Joe Lacob, Peter Guber
2.6
37
305
74.2
4
Chicago Bulls
Jerry Reinsdorf
2.5
9
232
45.5
5
Boston Celtics
Wycliffe & Irving Grousbeck, Robert Epstein, Stephen Pagliuca
2.2
5
200
60.1
6
Los Angeles Clippers
Steve Ballmer
2.0
0
185
-11.8
7
Brooklyn Nets
Mikhail Prokhorov
1.8
6
223
15.7
8
Houston Rockets
Leslie Alexander
1.65
10
244
62.7
9
Dallas Mavericks
Mark Cuban
1.45
4
194
40.3
10
Miami Heat
Micky Arison
1.35
4
210
21.1
League Average:
$1.36
8%
