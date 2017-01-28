“Celebration of Life” to honor former Miami Herald columnist Edwin Pope

Family and friends will celebrate the life of former Miami Herald sports columnist Edwin Pope on Feb. 18 in Okeechobee, Fla.
Pope, who chronicled South Florida sports, Super Bowls, the Masters, heavyweight title fights, horse racing’s Triple Crown and many other events during an award-winning career that spanned seven decades, died of cancer Jan. 19 at 88.
Because of limited space, the “Celebration of Life” service is only for family, friends and former colleagues.
It will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the OK Corral Gun Club at 9449 NE 48th St. in Okeechobee.
There are no funeral services planned for Pope. He will be cremated, and his ashes will be placed in family plot in Athens, Ga., where he grew up.
Pope came to the Herald in 1956 in his late 20s. He was sports editor and main sports columnist from 1967 until he retired in 2003, but wrote occasionally over the next several years.
“The family of Edwin Pope would like to thank his readers, friends and colleagues for their heartfelt condolences on his passing,” his son, David Pope, said in an email.
“We are deeply touched by the outpouring of sentiments for Edwin. He was a devoted husband and a loving father. We will forever miss his inspiring words and his ability to always make us smile. When asked, what would you like God to say when he meets you in heaven Edwin? His reply was always, “What took you so long!”
