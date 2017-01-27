UM greats evaluate the newest Hurricanes football players

1:46 Hey pal: Marchessault beats former teammates in overtime Pause

2:43 Florida Panthers say no change to organization once Viola heads up Army

0:46 Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry President Trump

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

1:39 Emily Estefan finds her voice

1:09 Cargo shipment from Cuba arrives at Port Everglades

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:33 Seven Seas Explorer: A look inside the luxurious ship