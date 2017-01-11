Dolphins’ draft slot comes with shaky past; Dolphins, UM, Heat, Panthers notes

Some Dolphins, UM, Panthers and Heat nuggets on a Wednesday:
• With the Dolphins picking 22nd in the April 28 NFL Draft, keep in mind that about half the 17 players selected in that slot in this century have been disappointments (Johnny Manziel, Braden Weeden, Brady Quinn, among others) and only three made Pro Bowls: Desmond Trufant and Percy Harvin once and Demaryius Thomas (four times).
The past five picks at No. 22: Weeden, Trufant, Manziel, Bud Dupree (8.5 sacks for Pittsburgh in two years) and Josh Doctson (the Redskins receiver whose rookie year was mostly foiled by injury).
• Even though he received only 19 snaps on offense, no non-quarterback in the NFL had more fumbles than Jakeem Grant, whose five fumbles (all on returns) were tied with 16 other players.
Ryan Tannehill had the NFL’s fifth-most fumbles (nine), five behind Arizona’s league-leading Carson Palmer (14).
• Final passer ratings in the coverage area of Dolphins’ cornerbacks, thanks to our friends at PFF: Byron Maxwell (71.6), Tony Lippett (87.6), Xavien Howard (104.6) and Bobby McCain (112.7).
• The Dolphins’ local TV ratings were very poor, by NFL standards, all season, and even though the playoff game drew a season-high 19.7 local rating, Miami-Fort Lauderdale ranked only 27th among 56 metered markets. A far, far greater percentage of homes in Richmond, Norfolk, Buffalo watched the game than in Miami. Pittsburgh was first with a 49.6, West Palm Beach second at 28.6.
• Jarvis Landry and Jay Ajayi were added to the Pro Bowl roster, joining two other Dolphins who were previously named to the team - Cam Wake and Ndamukong Suh. Landry and Ajayi had been alternates.
• Here’s my piece from today on the Dolphins’ losing their defensive coordinator and what they plan to do with their defense.
• While freshmen Bruce Brown and Dejan Vasiljevic (42.4 percent on threes) are thriving offensively, ballyhooed UM freshman Dewan Huell’s offensive game is a "work in progress," Jim Larranaga said.
Huell (7.1 points per game), averaged "19 points in [Norland] high school [by] being more athletic [than everybody else]. He’s got to develop a little more skill. We need him to offensive rebound more and hit a driving lay-in and a jump hook once is a while." Huell is helping, but some expected a bigger immediate impact.
• According to Canesport.com, Robert Burns’ planned early enrollment is now in question. He’s the only UM running back in this class, but UM remains optimistic about landing Maryland four-star back Anthony McFarland.
Regarding Burns, Canesport’s Matt Shodell said: “Burn is... held up and may be the biggest one for UM to hold its breath on - a source told CaneSport he's hoping to be cleared to report on the 21st, which is cutting it close to the final day to enroll (Jan. 25).”
• For all of the offseason moves that could be second-guessed in retrospect (Keith Yandle hasn’t lived up to expectations), at least the Panthers ended up with a bargain in Jonathan Marchessault, whose 12 goals are tied with Vincent Trochek for the team lead despite missing seven games.
Marchessault, earning $1.5 million over two years, entered this season with eight career goals. Jaromir Jagr, 44, is on a career-low 14 goal pace after scoring 27 last season, and Panthers scoring has dipped from eighth in the league last season to 27th, due in part to significant injuries among forwards.
• Not only did backup center Willie Reed enter the week leading the Heat in plus/minus (minus 2), but he’s averaging as many points per 48 minutes as Rudy Gobert and DeAndre Jordan (17.8) and more than Robin Lopez and Marcin Gortat, and his 16.9 rebounds per 48 is 13th among all NBA centers. By opting out this summer, he will likely get far more than the $1.5 million he’s due from Miami next season.
• Per Elias: Hassan Whiteside scored 28 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and made 13 of 17 shots from the field in Miami’s loss to the Warriors. The last player with that many points and rebounds and made at least 75 percent of his shots from the field was Dwight Howard for the Lakers against the Nuggets on November 30, 2012. The last player to do that in a loss was Andris Biedrins for the Warriors against the Grizzlies on November 26, 2010.
