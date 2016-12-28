Miami Dolphins stuck with Ravens again; Moore, Maxwell, Stills notes

A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Wednesday evening:
• Cornerback Byron Maxwell, who missed the Buffalo game with an ankle injury, said he’s feeling better but he’s not yet 100 percent and the team hasn’t cleared him to begin running.
So even though he said he wants to play Sunday, the team hasn’t even cleared him yet to practice.
That means Miami could be without three starters in the secondary Sunday against New England, with starting safeties Reshad Jones and Isa Abdul Quddus on injured reserve. Michael Thomas, who replaces Abdul Quddus, likely will play less on special teams, coach Adam Gase said.
• Gase on Wednesday adeptly captured what Matt Moore has achieved: “He’s exactly what you hope guys will try to become at all positions, of just that professionalism, always being ready to go. You go 4 1/2, five years without playing, then jump in a game and then go win it, and start two other games on the road in-division, it’s been impressive.”
• Here’s another reason why Gase will clearly want to keep receiver Kenny Stills, an impending unrestricted free agent: He said Jarvis Landry, Stills and DeVante Parker “complement each other very well. They all have different strengths, bring a different element to our passing game. They work well when all three are together. Take one guy away and it changes a lot,... becomes harder on the play-caller because you’re trying to figure out how do I fix this or how do I get us in rhythm?
“When all three of those guys are out, you know they’re going to be in the right spot, they’re going to make plays. You have no worries about what they’re going to do. They’re very tight and they play off each other very well.”
• Ugh: The Dolphins will be forced to travel to Baltimore again next season, it was determined Sunday night. The Dolphins now know 15 of their 16 opponents for 2017. The only thing unresolved: The AFC South team that finishes second (Tennessee or Indianapolis) will play in Miami.
Besides AFC East games, other 2017 home opponents: Denver, Oakland, Tampa Bay.
Road opponents: KC, San Diego, Atlanta, Carolina and Baltimore. Miami plays the Saints in London.
• Consider, Dolfans: Not only would moving up to fifth in the AFC (and playing at Houston) be an easier path than sixth (at Pittsburgh), but it would leave open the possibility – albeit unlikely - of Miami hosting the AFC Championship if Kansas City wins at Pittsburgh and at Oakland or New England and Miami wins at Houston and Oakland or New England.
Miami would secure the fifth seed with a win against New England and a Kansas City loss to San Diego. That would mean playing Houston. Otherwise, Miami would be the sixth seed and open the playoffs at Pittsburgh.
CBS said today that it has agreed to air that Chiefs game on WFOR-4 in Miami in the 4:25 p.m. window, instead of Oakland-Denver.
• CBS is sending Dolphins-Patriots to 61 percent of the country, with No. 2 team Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts on the call. See 506sports.com for a map.
Here’s some Dolphins roster news today. And here’s my post today with Heat, UM and Marlins news, including sharp criticism of Hassan Whiteside.
