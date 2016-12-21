Suh asked Dolphins a simple question. The answer, and his response, have paid dividends.

3:38 Whiteside thinks he should get more late-game touches Pause

3:36 Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra talks injuries, progress Monday

2:26 Miami Heat's Wayne Ellington expects to be back soon

3:55 Miami Heat's Goran Dragic reacts to Heat's loss to the LA Clippers

2:51 Goran Dragic says the Heat 'doesn't have talent' to go through long lulls

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill

2:53 Video shows police officer drinking alcohol at South Beach nightclub

2:19 Ndamukong Suh talks about the Dolphins' defensive effort against the Cardinals

1:07 Dolphins' Ajayi excited about win over Jets