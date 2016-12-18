Gase addresses bunch of issues day after Dolphins win; Fins notes

1:35 La La Land Pause

1:46 Sterile flies used to combat screw worm in Key Deer

1:07 Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake recounts his first interception

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

5:39 49ers' Kaepernick: Castro comments taken out of context

1:09 Dolphins' Albert: We got punched in the mouth

1:34 Dolphins' Maxwell talks about facing former team Seattle

0:45 Fins' Tannehill talks loss to Ravens

2:33 Dolphins Matt Moore on the win and the injury to Ryan Tannehill