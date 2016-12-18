Gase addresses bunch of issues day after Dolphins win; Fins notes

Highlights from Adam Gase’s Sunday news conference in the wake of Miami’s 34-13 win against the Jets:
• On Matt Moore’s play: “It was what we thought it was going to be. We were going to get some unscheduled plays. They were a little more aggressive on third down than we anticipated and we took advantage of it. There are still some things I’m trying to learn with him that are different from Ryan [Tannehill], the little ins and outs of how he thinks. What he does at the line of scrimmage. Every guy is a little different.”
• On what pleased him most Saturday: “The fact guys stay with our process. A guy goes down, everyone rallies around them and steps up their game. A quarterback who hasn’t started in five years. A guy like Jarvis [Landry] taking a five yard pass and going 66 for a touchdown. Little things like that swing the game so much. Special teams blocking a punt. Defense creating turnovers. A guy like [Xavien Howard] coming in and playing as well as I’ve ever seen him play since he’s been with us. “
• On Dion Sims: “Every time he’s been out there he’s contributed. He wasn’t the primary receiver [on his first touchdown]. Right place, right time. He did a good job of being in the right spot after the initial read was taken away. He made a great adjustment on that ball down the field. He’s what he’s been all year. He’s been consistent, done a really good job run blocking, done a really good job pass protection. He’s excelled in passing game because of opportunity. He showed everybody [against New England] that I can run, I can catch.”
• On the team’s second-half play (Miami has outscored opponents 188-136, compared with being outscored, 178-121 in the first half: “It’s something we talked about. What if we actually got something going in the first quarter? How different some of these games would be. Some of it is our coaching staff making adjustments. Our players coming out energetic. Our players stay aggressive, don’t let a couple bad things affect them.”
• On Tony Lippett’s play: “He’s done a great job of staying with what he’s being taught to do. He’s had a couple times where people wanted him out of there outside our building. He practices hard every day. Every week, he gets a little bit better. His ball skills are unique for a corner.”
• On Cam Wake: “Being able to see him day in and day out, watch how he takes care of his body. In my head, I feel like he has 30 sacks. [He actually has 10.5.] I feel like I see him doing his sack dance five times a game. He’s unbelievable. He finds a way to make huge plays at critical situations of a game.”
• On Jarvis Landry’s 66-yard touchdown: “We were hoping to get that coverage and we did. It was just a matter of how far he was going to take it.”
• On how Kraig Urbik at center compared with Anthony Steen, whom Urbik replaced: “He did a good job. It’s hard to compare one game. Steen did a lot of good things for us in the games he played. There are some growing pains there.”
• On Walt Aikens, who blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown: “Whatever opportunity he gets he is going to take full advantage of it. [If] special teams is his role, you are going to get something from him.”
• On the run defense, which remains among the league’s worst: “Have to keep working on your fits – d-line, linebackers, d-backs, all fitting it together. We have to figure out a way to play together. If we can get better at consistency tackling on the first hit, you will see a lot of those yards go away.”
MAXWELL UPDATE
Cornerback Byron Maxwell, who played only eight snaps Saturday before leaving for good with an ankle injury, said he had an MRI Sunday (he didn’t have the results) and it’s “way too early to tell” if he can play Saturday at Buffalo.
“It’s a little tender, but I’m able to walk on it,” he said.
• Matt Moore said Sunday that he was confident heading into Saturday’s game, but that if he hadn’t been, “I would probably fake it.”
• To try to boost the running game, the Dolphins used a sixth offensive lineman (Sam Young) on 14 of 48 offensive snaps on Saturday. They also played a lot of two tight-end sets, with Dion Sims logging 45 snaps and MarQueis Gray playing 27.
But the Dolphins had just 67 yards rushing on 27 attempts -- 2.5 per carry.
• On the defensive line Saturday, backup Jason Jones ended up playing more snaps than starter Cam Wake, 45 to 42, and Earl Mitchell played more than Jordan Phillips, 40 to 34. Cornerback Tony Lippett was the only Dolphin who played all 76 defensive snaps.
