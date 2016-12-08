Canes pursuing two who ditched them; Butch Davis pursuing Canes

Some Hurricanes nuggets on a Thursday:
• UM is making a big push to try to get back two defensive backs who de-committed from Miami in recent months.
And both seem receptive to considering it.
UM is again making a push for 6-foot Miami Columbus cornerback CJ Henderson, a four-star prospect who’s rated by Rivals.com as the No. 20 corner in the 2017 class and the 223rd best prospect overall.
Henderson de-committed from UM on Oct. 3 but has said he’s still considering the Hurricanes, with UF among other serious suitors. His father told Canesport.com that Miami has a “great shot.”
Henderson is expected to visit UM this weekend.
Meanwhile, UM is also trying to lure back four-star Miramar defensive back Brian Edwards, rated the No. 21 safety.
Edwards originally de-committed from Miami on Oct. 23 because he thought UM wanted him as a safety. Edwards prefers to play cornerback. UM now has offered him a chance to compete at both. Edwards’ other suitors include UF, Syracuse and Louisville.
• Good nugget from Canesport’s Matt Shodell: He said Mark Richt spent the day with IMG Academy tight end Tre McKitty in Bradenton this week and that Richt told McKitty that it’s the first time in his entire life that he ever has spent an entire day with a single recruit.
The 6-4 McKitty, rated the No. 16 tight end in the 2017 class, committed to Oregon but won’t be going there after a coaching change. He’s reportedly down to UM and FSU. His father is a big Miami fan.
• One associate of Brad Kaaya who thought (a month ago) that he was more likely to turn pro now said it’s far less clear, amid feedback that he might not go in the first two rounds. ESPN’s Mel Kiper rates him a third-round pick; our Susan Miller Degnan has more on that here.
For those citing injury concern, that’s not a worry because of the ability to purchase insurance.
• Other than Kaaya and David Njoku and Joe Yearby, one UM person hadn’t hear talk of other juniors turning pro. UM expects Chad Thomas and Christopher Herndon (Kiper’s No. 7 tight end) to return to school, barring something unforeseen.
• New FIU coach Butch Davis announced he has added two players with UM ties to his coaching staff: former Hurricanes player Kenny Holmes as defensive line coach (he had been serving in that same capacity at Idaho) and former UM receiver Kevin Beard as receivers coach (the job he served at UM in 2015). Beard was a member of Georgia’s staff this season.
